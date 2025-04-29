Cape Town wildfires: Pick n Pay and customers rally support for firefighting teams

Pick n Pay has stepped in to support the courageous men and women on the frontlines – delivering food, energy drink and other suppliers, and facilitating the delivery of customer donations, as Cape Town’s firefighting teams battled against a raging wildfire that hit Cape Town over the long weekend.

Pick n Pay and customers support Cape Town’s firefighting heroes. Image supplied

“The firefighters and all those involved have worked tirelessly during the long weekend to put out the blaze while keeping residents safe. It is incredible to see our store staff and customers react quickly to support,” says Anwar Mooideen, CSI Manager: Western Cape for Pick n Pay.

The wildfire, which broke out on Friday, 25 April 2025, swept through Boyes Drive, Kalk Bay, Fish Hoek, Muizenberg, and Lakeside, fanned by strong winds. Intensifying winds on Monday pushed the flames towards Stonehurst and above the naval base.

It continued to burn through the Tokai and Silvermine sections of Table Mountain National Park, spreading to suburbs including Tokai, Zwaanswyk, Noordhoek, and Clovelly.

In Noordhoek, nearly 200 households — including 48 frail care residents — were safely evacuated. The fire remains uncontained as of this morning, but light rain over parts of the affected area is expected to bring some much-needed relief and support firefighting efforts today.

As firefighters worked around the clock in tough and dangerous conditions, Pick n Pay teams mobilised to provide vital refreshments. Over the weekend, Pick n Pay has donated fruit, Energades, energy bars, and sandwiches.

More meals are continuing to be delivered.

Pick n Pay and customers support Cape Town’s firefighting heroes. Image supplied

Pick n Pay customers have also played a crucial role in this response, donating essential items via Pick n Pay asap! with hundreds of care parcels already delivered to the Lakeside fire station.

“We salute every firefighter for their bravery and tireless service over these few days. We’re proud to play our part along with our customers to get essentials directly into their hands during this emergency,” says Vaughan Pierce, Executive: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) at Pick n Pay.

How you can help

Customers can continue donating via Pick n Pay asap! by setting the delivery address to Pick n Pay Steenberg Village, adding ‘donation’ in the delivery notes, and using the promo code "TOKAIHELP" for free delivery.

Donation trolleys are also available in Western Cape stores.