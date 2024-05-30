Lifestyle Events
    Savanna presents: The Weekend of Marvels in Durban this July

    Hold on to your hats! Mzanzi’s favourite cider is set to take over Ethekwini.
    Issued by OnPoint PR
    19 Jun 2025
    19 Jun 2025
    Mohale Motaung
    Mohale Motaung

    Savanna Premium Cider is set to make its boldest mark yet on the cultural calendar with the launch of The Weekend of Marvels, a full-scale takeover of the Durban July weekend. From Friday, 4 to Sunday, 6 July, Savanna invites friends of the brand to experience an exclusive fusion of fashion, comedy, and crisp, dry cider culture, all unfolding across three premium moments designed to honour Mzansi’s true marvels – the people.

    Savanna presents a high-style, high-humour showcase that redefines what premium looks like. Think less pretence, more presence. Savanna is bringing its signature satirical, crisp, dry flavour to the heart of the Hollywoodbets Durban July conversation.

    Hotels are cute, but VVIP has a new level with the Savanna Manor – the exclusive address of the brands most-valued guests for the weekend. But fret not, they’re opening their doors to kick things off on Friday with the exclusive Savanna Pre-Race Affair, where invited guests will gather at the luxurious coastal location for golden-hour glamour, comedy cameos, and cider served neat.

    Banele Ndaba
    Banele Ndaba
    Mpho Popps
    Mpho Popps

    Saturday shifts the scene to Greyville Racecourse, where Savanna challenges invited guests to find the Neat Speakeasy inside the Chaise Lounge – an unforgettable trackside experience featuring live commentary, curated comedy, and cameo appearances from Madame Wae Jae Papa Na – Comedian of the Year, Celeste Ntuli, and The Givahs featuring comedian Mpho Popps, actor and media personality Moshe Ndiki, and voiceover artist and podcaster Farieda Metsileng. On Sunday, the weekend wraps with a crisp cool-down at the Savanna Manor. The Savanna Sunday Soiree is definitely not your ordinary beach party.

    At the Hollywoodbets Durban July, the brand will also debut its themed Marvels of Mzansi fashion in collaboration with rising South African designer, Nao Serati, who once dressed the esteemed, Chakalaka Norris. The looks – bold, witty, and culturally fluent – are created to disrupt the race-day fashion narrative, offering a couture interpretation of local flair with dry humour in every stitch.

    “This year, we’re redefining how Savanna does the Hollywoodbets Durban July,” says Kayla Hendricks, marketing communication manager at Savanna. “The Weekend of Marvels is Savanna’s boldest presence yet. From a fashion stunt made to make headlines to a speakeasy, and comedy takeover at the track, we’re bringing South Africa something truly iconic. It’s dry, stylish and deeply rooted in our culture. A full weekend celebration of the Marvels that make Mzansi magical.”

    Kevin Radebe
    Kevin Radebe

    Follow the crisp, dry chaos as it unfolds on @SavannaCider social media – served up by Mzansi’s Marvels themselves. And if you’re lucky, you might just land yourself a spot to experience the action yourself. From exclusive events to juicy giveaways, you won’t want to miss a moment. Tag your #ItsGiving moments with #SiyavannaSA – because it’s dry, but you can drink it.

    Celeste Ntuli, Mpho Popps, Moshe Ndiki, Kayla Hendricks, Chakalaka Norris
    OnPoint PR
    OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.
