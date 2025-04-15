Celeste Ntuli named Comedian of the Year at 2025 Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards

The South African comedy industry’s biggest stars gathered at the 12th Annual Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards, where the best of Mzansi’s comedy scene was celebrated. The ceremony was a showcase of humour, pride, and the dynamic spirit of South Africa, with stand-up, skits, music, and endless laughs.

Hosted at the Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City Casino, the event brought together a vibrant mix of comedians, celebrities, and industry professionals to honour the best in stand-up comedy, comedic writing, and content creation.

A total of 12 categories were celebrated, with each winner receiving the coveted Waldo trophy – a beautifully designed symbol of their exceptional achievement.

Savanna Comics' Choice Awards 2025 – Winners by Category

• Breakthrough Act of The Year Award: Khanyisa JamJam

• Best Comedy Festival or Show Award: That’s Not Funny Moveable Feats Comedy Night

• The Eb Award formally known as the Newcomer Award: Khanyisile Ngwenya

• Best Solo Show Award: Robby Collins for Come As You Are Tour

• Innovative Comedy Performance Award: Céline Tshika

• Sauce Of The Year Award: Noko Mashaba

• The Joe Mafela Award: King Flat

• Headliner Of The Year Award: Robby Collins

• Winners’ Choice Award: Sifiso Nene

• Comedian Of The Year Award: Celeste Ntuli

The 2025 Savanna Ebby winner is Khanyisile Ngwenya

Born and raised in Soweto, Khanyisile Ngwenya has turned adversity into art. Living with osteogenesis imperfecta, a rare condition causing brittle bones, she faced a tough childhood marked by physical pain and social stigma.

But with fierce self-love instilled by her mother and an unshakable spirit, Ngwenya transformed those challenges into comedic gold. Her journey from being mocked in the township to being celebrated on South Africa’s biggest comedy stage proves that talent, resilience, and authenticity always shine through.

A particularly poignant moment of the evening was the tribute to Ebenhaezer Dibakwane, a beloved comedian and former Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards recipient, whose contributions to the comedy world continue to inspire. The tribute was a heartfelt acknowledgement of his lasting impact on the local comedy scene.

The success of the 2025 Awards is made possible by the continued support of Savanna Premium Cider, the event's longest-standing sponsor. The partnership underscores the brand’s commitment to South African comedy, providing a platform for both emerging and established comics to thrive.

“Savanna Cider has long been a proud supporter of South African comedy, recognising its power to unite a nation and bring joy to our lives,” says Kolosa Kokolo, brand manager for Savanna Premium Cider.

“Eleven years strong, this partnership reaffirms our commitment to empowering talented comics and uplifting the local comedy industry.”

The night served as a reminder of the rich diversity and creativity within South Africa's comedy community, with a blend of new voices and seasoned comedians coming together to showcase the true essence of South African humour.