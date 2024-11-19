Entries open for the 12th Annual Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards

South Africa’s celebration of comedy is back! Entries for the 12th Annual Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards are now open, and this year promises an even fiercer competition with a revamped list of categories.

Image supplied

Founded to support and elevate South Africa’s vibrant comedy industry, the awards honour those who make comedy their career, spotlighting SA's comedic talent on a global stage and affirming its reputation as a thriving, world-class scene.

Fondly referred to as ‘Comics’ Choice’, the event is unique in that it’s comedians who vote for their fellow comedians.

With the total number of awards reduced to ten, winning is now more coveted than ever.

Categories

This year’s categories highlight the dynamic talents shaping comedy today, from stand-up comedians and innovative performers to comedic content creators and show promoters.

There are 10 awards celebrating excellence in comedy, including two new categories.

Stand-Up Categories (now featuring 2 exciting new awards):



Savanna Newcomer Award – for emerging comedians with up to 3 years’ experience.



Breakthrough Act of the Year Award – for rising stars with a maximum of seven years experience.



Headliner of the Year Award.



Comedian of the Year Award.

Best Solo Show Award.



Best Comedy Festival/Show Award.

The Joe Mafela Award.



Winners’ Choice Award (NEW) – Not for entry, previous winners choose who takes this one home.



Innovative Comedy Performance Award (NEW) – honouring groundbreaking comedic formats or approaches.

Content Category:



Sauce of the Year Award.

Over the years, heavyweights such as Trevor Noah, Loyiso Gola, Tumi Morake, Mpho ‘Popps’ Modikoane, Marc Lottering, Robby Collins, Skhumba Hlophe, Celeste Ntuli, Schalk Bezuidenhout, Khanyisa Bunu and more have taken home an award for their significant contribution to South African comedy.

The entry deadline for the Savanna Newcomer Award is Tuesday, 26 November 2024, while all other categories close on 13 December 2024.

In partnership with Savanna Premium Cider and One-eyed Jack, the awards ceremony will take place in Johannesburg on Saturday, 12 April 2025.

Enter now at http://www.comicschoice.com.