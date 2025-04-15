Kurt Schoonraad brings new show Funny Side Up to Baxter Theatre this May

One of South Africa’s most recognisable and influential comedians, Kurt Schoonraad, takes to the stage in Cape Town this May with his latest one-man show, Funny Side Up and will run from 12-17 May at Baxter Theatre.

Image supplied

Bringing his signature wit, warmth, and uniquely South African humour, Funny Side Up sees Schoonraad tackling the absurdities of modern life, from navigating daily chaos to finding silver linings in an ever-changing world. This show is a hilarious reminder that sometimes, the best way to cope is to simply laugh it off!

“Funny Side Up as a title is just a metaphor for never losing your sense of humour,” says Schoonraad. “The last few years since Covid have been challenging, particularly for artists. But no matter what, laughter remains a powerful tool to get through life’s ups and downs.”

With a career spanning decades, Schoonraad has cemented his place as a powerhouse in the comedy world. Having shared the stage with comedic legends such as John Cleese, Russell Peters, and Pauly Shore, he continues to connect with audiences both locally and internationally through his earthy humour and dynamic stage presence.

Returning to the Baxter Theatre feels like a full-circle moment for Schoonraad.

“I had my first one-man show, Punchlines, on this very stage 22 years ago,” he reflects. “It’s played a huge role in shaping the stand-up comedy genre we know today, and I’ve been lucky to be part of that.”

Observational comedy at its best

Known for his observational humour, Schoonraad’s approach in Funny Side Up takes everyday experiences and amplifies them into comedic gold.

“I take what we all see every day, add a character or two, and hold up a mirror to the audience. We almost always react to stimuli similarly—I put that into sharp focus and create a hyperbole we can all relate to. That’s funny!”

Audiences can expect a fresh and dynamic performance. “This show has a more mature approach,” Schoonraad shares. “I can still be very adolescent from time to time—hopefully, we bring that all together in Funny Side Up and keep it very entertaining.”

His writing process is fluid and spontaneous. “Stories come through me, not from me,” he explains. “I pick up pieces everywhere: on the street, in the news, or sometimes in traffic. You never know where it’ll come from.”

In Funny Side Upp, Schoonraad dives into themes and topics that everyone discusses around a braai or over a cocktail—shopping, pop culture, cosmetic surgery, Formula 1, and more.

“Cape Town audiences have seen a lot of top-class comedy over the years—you’ve got to bring your A-game!” he says.

Schoonraad also acknowledges the evolving comedy scene in South Africa. “We lost a lot of momentum post-Covid, but the young comics are getting their gees back. I’ve produced a lot of comedy over the years with Cape Town Comedy Club, but now I want to focus more on Kurt Schoonraad as a brand. It sounds weird to speak about myself in the third person!”

Tickets are available at www.webtickets.co.za