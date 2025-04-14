Pedros and bpSA partner for drive-through experience in Centurion

In a new strategic partnership, bpSA customers can now buy Pedros grilled chicken at bp Jean Avenue in Centurion without leaving their vehicles.

Image supplied

This drive-through experience is a first in a strategic partnership between bp Southern Africa (bpSA) and Pedros Flamed Grilled Chicken.

“We are delighted to welcome Pedros to our network of quick service restaurant partners,” says Nokwanda Khumalo, general manager for Mobility & Convenience at bpSA.

“This exciting partnership underscores bpSA's commitment to innovation and customer-centricity. Pedros fits in perfectly with our plans to redefine convenience by expanding the range of offerings on our forecourts. In the past few years, we have been deliberate with efforts to provide customers on the move with a greater choice of quality food and coffee, at a convenient network of roadside locations.”

According to Peter Erasmus, head of new business at Pedros, the new drive-through represents a “very promising synergy between the brands, aligning not only in terms of our shared values and goals, but with what our customers want, too”.

Pedros has grown rapidly since it was first launched, opening about 180 stores in the past six years. With an expansion rate of up to four stores per month, the brand has ambitious plans to extend its footprint across Africa in their quest to share their “delicious Flame Grilled Chicken with the masses”.

“We believe we are well-positioned for growth in today’s difficult economic climate by providing a premium flame-grilled chicken experience that is more affordable than that of market leaders,” says Erasmus.

Khumalo emphasizes bpSA’s vision for its service stations: “We are evolving our forecourts into safe and convenient ‘one-stop’ destinations where motorists can seamlessly refuel, refresh, and relax – whether on a quick stop or a longer journey. Strategic partnerships like this one at key locations are central to our goal of creating a holistic and compelling customer experience.”

She adds, “Our commitment includes expanding our convenience offering with more outlets planned for high-visibility sites on major routes and busy intersections nationwide in the coming years.”

The energy company recently enhanced its forecourt offering by revitalizing its bp Express shop and offer and launching its proprietary bp Rewards loyalty programme in partnership with Pick ‘n Pay, enabling customers to earn cashback rewards by swiping both their bp Rewards and Smart Shopper cards.