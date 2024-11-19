Lifestyle Sport
    Cape Ballet Africa makes the Sports Science Institute its new home

    19 Nov 2024
    19 Nov 2024
    In a fusion of dance and sports science, Cape Ballet Africa has made the Sports Science Institute of South Africa (SSISA) its new home.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The Company, which was established only eight months ago in March 2024, will be relocating long-term from February 2025 to the SSISA as the resident ballet company.

    This move has been made possible thanks to the philanthropic social investment programs of Food Lover’s Market, which recently marked their 20-year investment in the arts and association with Cape Ballet Africa founder, Debbie Turner.

    “We are honoured as we work together to bring unparalleled cutting-edge training and dancer care, artistry, and athleticism to the heart of Cape Town,” says Debbie Turner, founder and artistic director of Cape Ballet Africa. “

    “Following our recent successful inaugural season of Salt at The Baxter, we cannot wait to step into our custom-fitted facility for ballet and dance at the Sports Science Institute, where art meets science, innovation, and community. We already have a packed programme and inspiring plans for 2025, so to have this ideally placed studio as our base from which to create is a dream come true. We are immensely grateful to our partners at Food Lover’s Market and the Sports Science Institute for making this happen,” says Turner.

    “Food Lover’s Market is resolutely committed to enriching the communities we serve and consistently finding ways we can strive for excellence, investing in the future of South African talent,” says Shaneen Coppin, Food Lover's Market and Cape Ballet Africa Board Member.

    “What more fitting way then, to enable a partnership with leaders in sport and cultural excellence, between the Sports Science Institute and Cape Ballet Africa, in a marriage between dance and science,” says Coppin.

    "We are excited about welcoming Cape Ballet Africa and extending our work with Food Lover’s Market. We look forward to the great social dividends that will flow from this unique combination of culture, innovation and sports performance," says Dr Mandla Moyo, CEO of the Sports Science Institute of South Africa.

