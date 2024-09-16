Cape Ballet Africa and Food Lover’s Market celebrate 20-year partnership

Cape Ballet Africa and Food Lover’s Market celebrate a 20-year partnership that has helped shaped the landscape of South African ballet and dance...

L to R: Debbie Turner, founder and artistic director of Cape Ballet Africa, Shaneen Coppin, Food Lover's Market and Cape Ballet Africa board member; and Terri Coppin-Harris, Food Lover’s Market culture and communications manager and Cape Ballet Africa board member. Image supplied

For two decades, Food Lover's Market has supported Cape Ballet Africa and its predecessor organisations, spearheaded by Debbie Turner.

This partnership has enabled countless South African artists to develop and sustain impactful careers in ballet and dance, enriching the nation's cultural heritage.

"Our collaboration with Cape Ballet Africa underscores our dedication to supporting South African culture and developing home-grown artistic talent," said Shaneen Coppin, Food Lover's Market and Cape Ballet Africa Board Member.

"Through Cape Ballet Africa, we can nourish and enrich the lives in the communities we serve as South Africa’s largest privately owned retailer through our support of developing aspiring dancers."

Cape Ballet Africa, under the transformative leadership of artistic director Debbie Turner, has become a beacon of excellence and innovation in the South African arts community.

The company's mission is to achieve a global reputation for excellence in ballet and dance, inspiring new generations to appreciate the art form.

"Food Lover's Market is largely responsible for the development of a whole generation of artists that would not be artists if it wasn’t for their investment and support through the years," said Debbie Turner.

"Cape Ballet Africa is a blank canvas that we are painting on as we speak, and we are grateful for the opportunity to continue this journey together."

Food Lover's Market and Cape Ballet Africa are united by a vision of bringing communities together through the power of art.

This collaboration has provided financial support and fostered a sense of community and belonging among artists and audiences alike.

"It is so important that opportunities are given to South African artists to be employed in their own country," said Terri Coppin-Harris, Food Lover’s Market culture and communications manager and Cape Ballet Africa Board Member.

"If we want to be the best store in every community that we serve, we need to look after that community. Supporting local talent is a significant part of that commitment."