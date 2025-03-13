Breathwords: Cape Ballet's next chapter at Artscape

Cape Ballet Africa seeks to reshape ballet in Africa, merging identity, culture, and diverse artistry in both its people and repertory.

When visionary minds align, transformation follows – something Cape Ballet Africa has embodied from the very start.

Founder and artistic director Debbie Turner dreams boldly, aspires greatly, and moves with the effortless grace of a pas marché toward her creative ambitions. The company launched its inaugural season, Salt, to critical acclaim in Cape Town in September 2024.

The programme was a triple bill featuring work by Kirsten Isenberg, Michelle Reid, and multi-award-winning choreographer Mthuthuzeli November – a sequel to an earlier work produced for Cape Dance Company (CDC).

Now, just six months later, Cape Ballet Africa will present Breathwords at the Artscape Opera House in Cape Town from 25-27 March 2025.

Celebrating the company’s first anniversary, the triple bill features an expanded version of Isenberg’s Reverie, set to Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2.

The programme includes the world premiere of whispers from within by Dutch choreographer Wubkje Kuindersma and Nacho Duato’s Remanso, thanks to the support of the Embassy of Spain in Pretoria and the Spanish Consulate in Cape Town.

Integral to Cape Ballet Africa’s artistic tapestry is its resident composer, Peter Johnson – a multi-talented musician whose collaboration with choreographers has shaped the company’s signature sound.

I caught up with him at the opening of their new studio at the Sports Science Institute of South Africa, where he reminded me of his nickname, "the music man."

A pianist, composer, and expert in digital music production, he also has some impressive footwork of his own when he slips on his tap shoes.

Johnson studied piano at the University of Cape Town under Dr. Franklin Larey and holds a diploma in musical theatre and dance-related studies from Cape Academy of Performing Arts (Capa). His first commissioned work was for the Baxter Dance Festival in Cape Town in 2011.

Both Johnson and Mthuthuzeli November worked with CDC, Turner’s previous company, and are graduates of its feeder school, Capa, which operated for 26 and 36 years, respectively.

Their collaboration began in 2016 with Visceral, which later evolved into Chapter Two for Cape Ballet Africa’s inaugural season, Salt. Over the years, Johnson has composed several works for November, including Ingoma, commissioned by Ballet Black, and Sun, commissioned by CDC.

Johnson’s background in dance gives him a unique advantage in composing for movement. "Mthuthuzeli and I have always worked electronically. Initially, we used WhatsApp – he would record some movement ideas and send them to me. I would write to the clip and send it back with the music attached," he explains.

Their creative process is highly collaborative and iterative. Johnson’s interpretation of November’s ideas often influences the choreography, creating a dynamic back-and-forth that feels like "playing tennis." This process leaves room for refinement, ensuring the final piece remains emotionally resonant.

Interestingly, November doesn’t rely on music for inspiration. Instead, he draws from movement, dance, or visual imagery. Ingoma's inspiration came from a series of paintings. Johnson translated that imagery into music, using his keyboard, piano, and computer – what he calls the “heart of the operation.”

Once Johnson provides a foundational score, the refinement continues throughout rehearsals. November tweaks the movement, sometimes requesting extensions or modifications to align with the evolving choreography. Johnson, in turn, makes subtle adjustments while preserving the music’s essence.

Over time, their partnership has evolved, pushing artistic boundaries while refining their approach. Though the choreography has transformed from Visceral (Chapter One) to Chapter Two, the music remains rooted in its original emotion, with only selective additions. Their creative dialogue is instinctive, shaped by feedback until they achieve the perfect balance between movement and sound.

See them perform Breathwords at Artscape Opera House from 25-27 March 2025. The programme will feature expanded and world-premiere works. Opening night will feature accompaniment by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra. Book tickets via Webtickets.