Review: Salt of Palmar Mauritius offers sustainable luxury

Shortly after its opening, Time Magazine named Salt of Palmar one of the world's 100 greatest places. Since then, this adults-only retreat has become a shining example of boutique luxury on the east coast of Mauritius. It is celebrated for its eco-conscious ethos, which includes sourcing local materials and food, implementing sustainable practices, and minimising waste.

These principles have earned Salt several accolades, most recently a place among Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards 2024 Best of the Best Hotels in Africa.

Why does this recognition matter?

Guest reviews make it possible, with travellers praising its exceptional service, innovative concept, boutique appeal, and unwavering commitment to sustainability.

Innovative design meets local culture

As Mauritius's first Design Hotel member, Salt has consistently pushed the boundaries of boutique hospitality, merging environmental consciousness with authentic local experiences.

Salt of Palmar stands out for its vibrant and imaginative design by Mauritian architect Jean-François Adam and French designer Camille Walala. Their work showcases bold colour palettes emphasising open spaces, creating a sanctuary that feels both luxurious and connected to the local environment.

The resort’s “Skill Swap” programme exemplifies its community-driven ethos, allowing guests to exchange their expertise with local artisans, from pottery-making to traditional cooking.

Festive season at Salt

Having celebrated its sixth birthday in November 2024, Salt of Palmar is now fully immersed in festive cheer.

General manager Raj Reedoy says, “Our festive programme is a celebration of everything that makes Salt unique – authentic experiences, local flavours, and moments that feel like home. We’ve poured our hearts into creating a holiday experience that’s all about living the Salt way.”

The festivities kick off on 21 December with a sunrise salutation on the beach led by yoga master Sudesh. The programme combines exploration, wellness, and culinary delights, offering activities such as forest therapy, art sessions, and cultural tours to Mahebourg, Port Louis, Flacq market and the nearby fishing village of Trou D’Eau Douce. Guests can also indulge in aqua-fit sessions, Mauritian rum tastings, and immersive cooking classes.

Culinary experiences are at the heart of the programme, with indulgent four- and five-course menus for Christmas lunch and dinner. Sweet and savoury pancakes and waffles at Salt Bakery promise to be a holiday highlight.

New Year’s Eve brings a five-course gala dinner curated by Chef Shiva Moonien, followed by a countdown party led by Mauritian-born Australian singer Roxane Lebrasse, best known for her Australian Idol top 9 finish in 2005.

Culinary excellence

Food at Salt isn’t just about sustenance; it’s an experience. “Good food makes people happy,” says Reedoy, and the resort’s chefs embrace this philosophy wholeheartedly.

Drawing inspiration from Mediterranean, Mauritian, and Middle-Eastern cuisines, the culinary team has gained recognition for its creativity, including top honours at the recent “Tente du Boulanger et Viennoiserie Gourmande” in Mauritius.

Visham Moorut won the Restauration Boulangère, and Mevin Soobroyen was runner-up in the Panier Boulanger category. Salt’s Keen on Green initiative also features raw plant-based dishes and innovative vegan desserts.

Wellness and exploration

Salt offers various wellness activities for guests seeking balance, from yoga on the beach to bespoke spa treatments. The island’s only salt room provides a serene escape where guests can relax to soothing music and chromotherapy.

Hosts also encourage active exploration outside the hotel. A cycling safari along the Palmar coastline or a visit to the nearby vanilla plantation with a Saltshaker guide immerses guests in Mauritius's natural beauty and culture.

Snorkelling, glass-bottom boat rides, and water sports such as kayaking and paddleboarding are available for those who love the sea.

A sky-high perspective

One of the most unique ways to experience Mauritius is from the air, and guests can do just that with Sealoy Flights. I took off from Palmar Beach in perfect weather in a single-engine, high-wing monoplane X-Air Hawk, piloted by an expert guide.

The flight offered unparalleled views of the Palmar lagoon, its shimmering turquoise waters contrasting beautifully with the familiar coastline. As we soared, the Salt promontory was easily recognisable in a sea of phenomenal vistas.

Depending on the tide, flights can also depart from nearby Azuri Ocean and Golf Village, where Sealoy is based, ensuring flexibility for this unforgettable experience.

Why Salt stands out

Salt of Palmar is more than just a hotel; it’s a lifestyle. From its adults-only positioning and rooftop bar offering panoramic ocean views to its emphasis on sustainability and local culture, it delivers a deeply personal stay.

Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the rhythms of Mauritius, with every detail – from the food to the design –curated to create a sense of connection and belonging.

Whether you’re drawn by the festive celebrations, the culinary adventures, or the serene wellness offerings, Salt ensures every moment feels meaningful.

As Reedoy says, “At Salt, you’ll find balance in no time.”

Visit saltresorts.com for more.

Air Mauritius offers daily flights from Johannesburg and twice-weekly flights from Cape Town