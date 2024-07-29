Tourism & Travel Travel
    SAA expands Mauritius route with additional daily flights

    5 Aug 2024
    5 Aug 2024
    South African Airways (SAA) is expanding its service to Mauritius in response to increased demand. Starting 1 December 2024, the airline will offer two daily morning flights between Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport and Mauritius, up from the previous single daily flight launched in November 2021.
    Source: Alan Wilson via
    Source: Alan Wilson via Wikimedia Commons

    “Our decision to increase the frequency of flights to Mauritius was driven by demand for leisure and business travellers,” says Tebogo Tsimane, SAA’s interim chief commercial officer.

    “Mauritius has long been a favoured holiday destination for South Africans, providing a tropical island holiday experience and is just four hours away from Johannesburg. Mauritius is also an important investment destination and financial services hub, with many major South African companies and brands expanding their operations on the island,” he added.

    Flight frequencies key to growth

    "As intra-African trade gains traction on the back of the African Continental Free Trade Area – SAA plans to be the premium airline of choice to connect Africans and transport goods. The Africa region presents exciting growth opportunities and is pivotal in our plans," concludes Tsimane.

    The two daily flights between Johannesburg and Mauritius are as follows:

    • Flight SA190 will depart Johannesburg at 9:40am and arrive in Mauritius at 3.40pm.
    • Flight SA192 will leave Johannesburg at 10:45am and reach Mauritius at 4.45pm local time.

    For return trips, Flight SA191 departs Mauritius at 4.30pm and arrives in Johannesburg at 6.55pm, while Flight SA193 leaves Mauritius at 5.35pm and arrives in Johannesburg at 8pm local time.

    The new flight options are available online at www.flysaa.com.

