    Onomo Hotels and Spotify celebrate African talent in Casablanca

    2 Aug 2024
    2 Aug 2024
    Taking place at Onomo Casablanca City Centre on Sunday, 4 July, 2024 the Onomo X Spotify Summer Fest treated over 400 music lovers, fashionistas, and food lovers to a showcase by internationally renowned artists and emerging talents from Morocco and the continent.
    Source: South African Hotels. Onomo Hotel, Durban.
    Source: South African Hotels. Onomo Hotel, Durban.

    This year’s edition of the Casablanca Summer Fest was presented for the first time in partnership with popular audio-streaming subscription service, Spotify.

    The Onomo X Spotify Summer Fest is a celebration of African culture, talent, and innovation, and the collaboration demonstrates a mutual vision and commitment by both brands to providing a platform to promote music from Africa and the diaspora, introducing local and global audiences to the continent’s broad depth of musical talent.

    Through the creation of the first Afro festival in Morocco, Onomo Hotels is rapidly positioning itself as a frontrunner in Africa’s lifestyle segment, and a strong proponent of the continent’s fast-growing musical and cultural landscape.

    “We are so proud of the success of this year’s summer festival in Casablanca and the first-of-its-kind partnership with Spotify, a platform committed to connecting artists with fans in meaningful and innovative ways.

    Festival embraces essence

    "For Onomo Hotels, the festival is a direct translation of our brand pillars and our Africa Finest Label, demonstrating our dedication to promoting talent and culture in our hotels,” said Julien Renaud, chief executive officer of Onomo Hotels.

    “The Onomo Hotels brand extends further than hotel accommodation. Through events like the festival, our aim is to create a lifestyle experience that will enable our guests and our Onomo Fans community to immerse themselves in the true essence of Africa’s rich culture and diversity.

    "This aligns perfectly with our core values and our brand's vision of reimagining not only how the world sees Africa but how Africa presents itself to the world,” added Renaud.

    The collaboration with Spotify provided further impetus to an already successful event, with both brands looking forward to developing the partnership even further into the future. The festival was brought to online audiences with the launch of an official playlist on Spotify, where fans could deep-dive into the line-up’s music.

    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    "At Spotify, we continually strive to create touchpoints that bring artists and their fans closer through innovative product features and unique off-platform experiences. African culture is deeply embedded in Morocco, and we were thrilled to collaborate with Onomo on an event that brought the industry together and celebrated the vibrant mosaic of African music.

    "Seeing the incredible reactions from fans both online and offline was truly rewarding," said Naoufal El Amrani, senior artist and label partnerships for Maghreb.

    Adding to the reach atmosphere generated by festival-goers, artists with a combined Spotify play count of almost 30 million included:

    • Moroccan rapper, Stormy;
    • Moroccan singer and DJ, Kawtar Sadik;
    • French-Cameroonian DJ and producer, Dre Tala;
    • Rising star on the Moroccan music scene, Ramoon;
    • Moroccan R&B and soul artist, Flomine;
    • Senegal-based afro-electro DJ Wutangu; and
    • French artist, Vacra.

    This partnership highlights both brands’ commitment to celebrating culture and creating moments where artists and local communities can connect.

    Source: African Press Organisation

    APO is the sole press release wire in Africa, and the global leader in media relations related to Africa. With headquarters in Dakar, Senegal, APO owns a media database of over 150,000 contacts and the main Africa-related news online community.

