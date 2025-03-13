Retail Banking & Finance
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Heineken BeveragesMpactNielsenIQRainbow ChickenBrandLovePROPAK AFRICA 2025Joe PublicCatchwordsBizcommunity.comScan DisplayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Retail Banking & Finance

    #Budget2025: Sin taxes adjusted above the expected inflation rate

    13 Mar 2025
    13 Mar 2025
    The South African government will adjust the excise duties on alcohol and tobacco products at above the expected inflation rate in the 2025/26 financial year.
    Photo by Diego Indriago via
    Photo by Diego Indriago via www.pexels.com

    According to the 2025 National Treasury Budget Review document, government is proposing to increase excise duties on alcoholic beverages by 6.75%, while the tobacco excise duties are expected to increase by 4.75% for cigarettes, cigarette tobacco, and electronic nicotine and non-nicotine delivery systems (“vaping”).

    The proposed increase for pipe tobacco and cigars is 6.75%.

    “To ease the administrative burden of implementing adjustments on Budget Day, in future years, adjustments to excise duties will take effect from 1 April. Legislative provisions to deal with unusual clearances of cigarettes around Budget announcements have been in place since 2021 and may be extended,” National Treasury said.

    Last November, government published a discussion paper, The Taxation of Alcoholic Beverages, for public comment.

    “It proposes adjustments to the alcohol excise taxation policy framework, including the introduction of a three-tier progressive excise duty rate structure for wine and beer. Government will hold public consultations on the new excise framework during 2025.

    “Considering that the details of the new alcohol excise taxation framework will be finalised only after the 2025 Budget, government has proposed to increase excise duties on alcoholic beverages by 6.75% for 2025/26,” National Treasury said.

    Changes in specific excise duties for the 2025/26 financial year are as follows:

    • Unfortified wine is currently at R5.57 / litre and the proposed excise duty rate is R5.95 / litre.
    • Fortified wine is currently at R9.40 / litre and the proposed excise duty rate is R10.04 / litre.
    • Sparkling wine is currently at R17.83 / litre and the proposed excise duty rate is R19.03 / litre.
    • Ciders and alcoholic fruit beverages are currently at R135.89 / litre of absolute alcohol (231.02c / average 340ml can) and the proposed excise duty rate is R145.07 / litre of absolute alcohol (246.61c / average 340ml can).
    • Spirits are currently at R274.39 / litre of absolute alcohol (R88.49 / 750ml bottle) and the proposed excise duty rate is R292.91 / litre of absolute alcohol (R94.46 / 750ml bottle).
    • Cigarettes are currently at R21.77 / 20 cigarettes and the proposed excise duty rate is R22.81 / 20 cigarettes.
    • Cigarette tobacco is currently at R24.47 / 50g and the proposed excise duty rate is R25.63 / 50g.

    Read more: budget speech, excise duties, inflation rate, sin taxes
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    NextOptions

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Li Ndube on Afro-optimism - African growth vs Western degrowth
    Let's do Biz