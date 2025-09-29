South Africa
Health & Social Welfare
    Sassa beneficiaries get R10 boost in October

    Social grant payment amounts are set to increase by R10 in the October 2025 payment cycle in line with the announcement made by the Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in the Budget Speech earlier this year.
    29 Sep 2025
    Image credit: on Pexels
    Image credit: Edge Training on Pexels

    “The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) wishes to inform all social grant beneficiaries that social grant amounts will increase in the October payment cycle.

    "This is in line with the announcement made by the Minister of Finance earlier this year when he tabled the Budget Speech for the 2025/26 financial year,” Sassa said in a statement.

    In tabling the Budget Speech, Godongwana announced a considerable social grant increase from 1 April 2025 and a slight increase on 1 October 2025.

    The social grant amounts will be increased by R10 in October as follows:

    • Old Age Grants will increase from R2,310 to R2,320
    • Old Age Grants (older than 75 years) will increase from R2,330 to R2,340
    • War Veterans Grant will increase R2,330 to R2,340
    • Disability Grant will increase from R2,310 to R2,320
    • Care Dependency Grant will increase from R2,310 to R2,320

    Sassa CEO, Themba Matlou, welcomed the social grant increase, noting that the adjustment is crucial.

    “This reaffirms the government’s commitment to protecting the most vulnerable in society, easing financial burden and cushioning them against economic hardships,” said Matlou.

    He further reiterated that it is all systems go for the October payment cycle and that all eligible social grant beneficiaries will receive their grants without any interruption.

    Social grant payments for October 2025 will be processed as follows:

    • Old Age Grant will be paid on 2 October.
    • Disability Grants will be paid on 3 October.
    • Children’s Grants will be paid on 6 October.

    Read more: budget speech, South African Social Security Agency, Enoch Godongwana, Sassa, social grant, Themba Matlou
    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Let's do Biz