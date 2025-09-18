Sassa's biometric drive enrols 42,000 beneficiaries in two weeks

More than 42,000 clients have been enrolled at 432 South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) local offices across the country since the launch of the Beneficiary Biometric Enrolment (BBE) rollout just over two weeks ago. This is according to the Sassa CEO Themba Matlou, who, along with the Minister of Social Development, Sisisi Tolashe, briefed the Portfolio Committee on Social Development on the recently introduced Beneficiary Biometric Enrollment.

Sassa introduced a massive rollout of the BBE in all its local offices across the country to enhance the integrity of the social grants system, while also detecting and curbing all fraudulent elements.

Briefing members of the portfolio committee, Matlou gave a progress report on the status of BBE since its introduction at the beginning of September 2025.

Matlou emphasised that this number includes new applicants, people undergoing reviews and those coming to Sassa offices to change their personal details.

He commended the progress made to date, saying that while it came with its own challenges, all the offices were capacitated, and Sassa had prepared thoroughly for any eventuality.

“Challenges will always come when you implement a new system, but we are on top of our game, and we are doing proactive monitoring and analysis to ensure the optimal implementation that will stand the test of time.

"As we introduce these new systems, we do so with our clients in mind so that we do not inconvenience them in any way,” he said.

In addition, Matlou acknowledged that there were teething problems initially, but the daily monitoring and additional training of officials have come in handy.

He said officials are gaining more knowledge and confidence as they continue to use the system.

Biometric enrolment is a strategic move to ensure every grant recipient is verifiably authentic and that Sassa’s systems are resilient against manipulation and error, especially in cases involving forged green identity documents that frontline staff cannot reliably detect.

In addition, the biometric enrolment will ensure:

Significant reduction in fraudulent applications and duplicate payments.



Reliable verification of beneficiary authenticity and proof of life.



Reduction in inclusion errors.



Streamlined documentation processes.



Enhanced audit outcomes and stronger record integrity.



Improved public trust in the Social Assistance Programme.

For grant enquiries, beneficiaries are urged to visit www.sassa.gov.za or call its toll-free number on 0800 60 1011 or email az.vog.assas@seiriuqnEtnarG.