    DHL, Hapag-Lloyd decarbonise supply chains using sustainable marine fuels

    DHL Global Forwarding and Hapag-Lloyd have signed a three-year framework agreement for Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions resulting from the use of sustainable marine fuels within Hapag-Lloyd’s fleet. As part of this agreement, the first order of 25,000 tons CO2e well-to-wake (WTW) emission reduction was successfully executed in July 2025.
    29 Sep 2025
    29 Sep 2025
    Supplied image
    Supplied image

    The biofuels are second-generation biofuels produced from waste and residue feedstock, demonstrating the companies’ unwavering commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

    “The signing of this three-year framework agreement marks a crucial step toward realising our shared vision of a decarbonised shipping industry,” said Casper Ellerbaek, head of Global Ocean Freight at DHL Global Forwarding. “We are thrilled to partner with Hapag-Lloyd in driving the adoption of sustainable marine fuels and the book and claim mechanism, ultimately empowering our customers to achieve their climate goals.”

    'Book and claim' approach

    The agreement showcases the effective application of the 'book and claim' chain of custody mechanism, enabling customers to claim Scope 3 emission reduction for their transport separately from the physical use of the fuel. By decoupling decarbonisation from the physical transportation, sustainable marine fuel enabled by book and claim is emerging as a vital tool to drive early action in the shipping industry, particularly given that the supply of sustainable marine fuels is currently limited globally and of higher cost.

    “We are delighted to have completed this order with DHL, demonstrating the feasibility and effectiveness of using sustainable marine fuels to reduce Scope 3 emissions through our Ship Green product,” said Danny Smolders, Managing Director Global Sales at Hapag-Lloyd, adding: “Partnering with DHL shows how powerful collaboration can be. Together, we are creating real momentum in further decarbonizing supply chains, one bold step at a time.”

    Net-zero fleet goals

    Both companies are committed to ambitious decarbonisation targets, with Hapag-Lloyd aiming to achieve net-zero fleet emissions by 2045 and DHL striving to reach net-zero GHG emissions by 2050. Offering more sustainable logistics solutions to customers is a key lever to achieve these goals.

    DHL's GoGreen Plus products provide decarbonised solutions across DHL’s core offerings by leveraging sustainable fuels and low carbon technology. GoGreen Plus products are based on true value chain decarbonisation, enabled by the 'book & claim' approach. GoGreen Plus allows customers to reduce their indirect Scope 3 emissions in their value chain arising from upstream and downstream transportation and distribution. It also helps customers with voluntary reporting of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and progress against their decarbonisation targets.

    Hapag-Lloyd has been deploying second-generation biofuels since 2020. Since 2023, it has been offering its customers the possibility to claim the resulting emission reductions through 'Ship Green', its emission-reduced ocean transport product utilising biofuel blends instead of traditional fossil marine fuel oil (MFO).

    By working together and leveraging book and claim and sustainable marine fuels, DHL and Hapag-Lloyd are driving the industry’s transition toward a more sustainable future.

    Let's do Biz