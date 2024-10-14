5 preferred bidders for TNPA R17bn liquid bulk and green fuel terminals

Top stories
Anja van Beek 8 hours
The development, worth approximately R17bn, is integral to expanding the port’s liquid bulk handling capacity while advancing South Africa’s energy transition.
Following a Request for Proposals (RFP) issued on 6 December 2023 under the Section 56 process of the National Ports Act (No. 12 of 2005), TNPA has awarded preferred bidder status to five companies to develop five liquid bulk terminals.
The successful preferred bidders are:
The project will entail funding, design, development, construction, operation, maintenance and transfer of the liquid bulk terminals for a 25-year concession period.
The sites will be designed to handle various petrochemical products that are critical for the economy of the country, including but not limited to diesel, petroleum, jet fuel, marine fuels, biofuel, hydrogen, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), pure butane, pure propane, base oils and bitumen.
This forms part of TNPA’s masterplan for its KZN ports, aligned with the broader Transnet Segment Strategy.
In making the announcement, the Richards Bay Port manager captain, Dennis Mqadi, emphasises the significance of this milestone.
“The award of preferred bidders for the South Dunes Precinct development is a major milestone in strengthening the Port of Richards Bay’s position as a premier liquid bulk and green fuel hub.
“Securing long-term investment in critical infrastructure ensures the port remains globally competitive while contributing to South Africa’s energy security objectives.”
The South Dunes Precinct development aligns with TNPA’s commitment to attract private-sector investment, modernising terminal infrastructure and ensuring long-term sustainability.
By enhancing the port’s terminal capacity, the development will enable economic growth, job creation, and allow opportunities for new entrants to participate in terminal operations.
Negotiations to conclude the Terminal Operator Agreements will now commence accordingly.
