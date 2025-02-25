Mafika Engineering and RMB Ventures aim to drive sustainable mining fleet transition

The mining industry's shift towards sustainability is gaining momentum, with companies seeking solutions to reduce their environmental impact while maintaining operational efficiency. Mafika Engineering, with its diesel engine remanufacturing and hydrogen innovation, is positioning itself as a key player in this transition, supported by a partnership with RMB Ventures.

Mafika Engineering is exploring hydrogen adoption, including a collaboration with Bosch Germany to race Cummins (pictured) to develop Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2ICE)

"Over the past 20 years, Mafika Engineering has established a reputation as a global leader in high horsepower engine rebuilds, supporting its customers in developing sustainable mining fleet solutions based on circular economy principles,” says Amina Pahad, a senior transactor at RMB Ventures.

“This approach continues to redefine how mining fleets drive transition without compromising operational efficiency."

The company's remanufacturing process aims to reduce energy consumption by 50% compared to manufacturing new engines, aligning with global sustainability goals.

Mafika also leverages OEM-agnostic expertise, allowing it to rebuild engines from various manufacturers.

Industry disruptor

"Our Zero-Hour engine rebuilds are a new frontier of disruption in the mining equipment industry,” explains Mafika Engineering director Graydon Epstein.

“In addition to dramatically reducing costs, our solution maximises asset longevity, while reducing environmental impact."

This has helped reduce turnaround time for engine rebuilds, with the company claiming to complete large-scale projects in two to four weeks, compared to the industry standard of six to 18 months.

Sustainable finance

In 2023, RMB Ventures acquired a 45% stake in Mafika Engineering to facilitate the company's growth and support its clients in financing sustainable fleet solutions.

"Decarbonisation in mining isn’t just about cutting emissions – it’s about structuring financial solutions that enable companies to take action today while balancing long-term investment goals,” says Nigel Beck, head of RMB’s sustainable finance and ESG advisory team.

“Mafika is a perfect example of how sustainability and profitability can go hand in hand, and we’re excited to be part of this journey."

Looking forward, Mafika Engineering is exploring hydrogen adoption, including a collaboration with Bosch Germany to develop Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2ICE) retrofit solutions.

The company is also investigating IoT-driven diagnostics and AI-based predictive maintenance.

Our relationship with RMB Ventures is more than an investment – it’s a strategic alliance to drive a real world transition in mining. It has had a powerful impact on the expansion of the business. While we were on a gradual expansion path, their insight into our strategy and the strength of their network has empowered us to grow into different regions globally. Most recently, this includes the secure and meaningful setup of operations in the Middle East.

Evolution of sustainable mining fleets

"The collaboration between Mafika Engineering and RMB Ventures signals an acceleration in the evolution of sustainable mining fleets,” Pahad concludes.

“By combining best in class engine rebuild capabilities, circular economy principles, and innovative financing, we are illustrating that sustainability doesn’t have to be a trade-off – it can be a competitive advantage."