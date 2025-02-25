Optimising mobile crane performance through tailored lubrication

Mobile cranes, essential in construction and logistics, demand robust lubrication solutions to withstand demanding operational environments. These complex machines, ranging from 30 to over 1,200t capacity, require specialised care for engines, gearboxes, hydraulics, and transmission systems to ensure longevity and efficiency. "Mobile cranes, like any heavy machinery, require specialised lubrication in their engines, gearboxes, hydraulics, and transmission systems," stated Freddie Eloff, sales representative at Fuchs Lubricants South Africa.

Hydraulic systems, critical for lifting and movement, rely on high-quality hydraulic oils to maintain consistent pressure and prevent wear.

Fuchs offers hydraulic oils designed to perform under extreme conditions, aiming to minimise stuttering and reduce costly downtime.

Gear systems, subjected to high stresses, require robust gear oils to reduce friction and extend component life.

The industry's increasing demand for synthetic gear oils to handle modern crane complexities has seen Fuchs adapt its product range.

Grease lightning

Grease plays a vital role in lubricating moving parts like crane booms and pivot points.

"STABYL TA serves as an environmentally friendly option that can be easily seen on the machine, ensuring that it is applied properly to reduce friction," Eloff noted.

Engine lubrication is also paramount, particularly for cranes that idle at capacity for extended periods to protect against fuel dilution and contamination.

"Crane motors may idle at capacity for extended periods, and using a reliable engine oil prevents any differentiation in performance,” Eloff explained.

“Poor-quality engine oils, however, can lead to reduced productivity, damage to the system, and more frequent maintenance."

Select for African conditions

Selecting lubricants with appropriate additive packages is crucial, especially for cranes operating in South Africa's high temperatures and experiencing prolonged idle periods.

Hydraulic coolants help maintain proper temperature and prevent overheating, while NF rope dressing protects crane cables from corrosion and friction.

Eloff says that crane operators in South Africa need “a complete service solution to keep their cranes running efficiently and safely, helping them reduce downtime and extend the life of their equipment."