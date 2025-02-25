ECSA brings identification of engineering work roadshow to North West

This roadshow is part of a nationwide effort following extensive industry consultations, designed to gather feedback, address concerns, and foster a unified understanding of the IDoEW’s implementation.

Dr Bridget Ssamula, CEO of ECSA, noted the importance of these roadshows in ensuring stakeholders fully comprehend and comply with the IDoEW.

"These sessions are vital for collecting views and practical recommendations, ensuring a common understanding of the regulations," she stated.

The roadshow will focus on the IDoEW framework, which is rooted in the Engineering Professions Act 46 of 2000 which mandates that only registered individuals can perform identified engineering work.

Important regulations

Ssamula highlighted the Act's stipulations, noting, "A person who is not registered in terms of the EPA may not perform any kind of work identified for any category of Registered Persons."

She also stressed the prohibition of falsely representing oneself as a registered engineer and the consequences of doing so.

The IDoEW framework requires registered professionals to demonstrate core competencies within their respective registration categories and disciplines.

It defines the essential services that registered persons are authorized to provide.

Reinforcing legislative mandate

"The IDoEW framework is pivotal in reinforcing ECSA’s legislative mandate to regulate the engineering profession," Ssamula explained.

"By implementing the IDoEW, ECSA can more effectively protect the public, the profession, and registered practitioners."

She added that this initiative will enhance governance within the engineering sector, ensuring accountability and fostering a well-regulated environment for all stakeholders.