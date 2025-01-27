Barloworld advocates for sustainability at Mining Indaba 2025

Barloworld Equipment is set to participate in the Investing in African Mining Indaba 2025, an event scheduled to take place from 3-6 February at the CTICC in Cape Town. The company, known for providing integrated equipment solutions, aims to highlight its efforts toward a sustainable future in African mining. This year’s Indaba, themed “Future-Proofing African Mining, Today!” aligns closely with Barloworld Equipment’s strategies.

The firm says it is heading to Mining Indaba to support the conference’s focus on industrialising Africa, implementing net-zero and Just Energy Transition strategies, and leveraging the continent’s critical minerals.

Elia Nandjiwa, executive for greater Africa operations at Barloworld Equipment, commented on the significance of sustainability and innovation in mining.

“We recognise the crucial role of sustainability and innovation in securing the future of African mining,” he says.

“Our participation at Mining Indaba 2025 provides a vital platform to collaborate with industry leaders, share our expertise, and explore cutting-edge technologies that will shape the future of the sector.”

Productivity focused

Barloworld Equipment plans to present a range of equipment and services designed to boost productivity, safety, and sustainability in mining operations.

The company’s solutions are geared towards creating a more efficient and responsible mining landscape.

“Barloworld Equipment is more than just an equipment supplier; we are a partner invested in the long-term success of our customers and the sustainable development of the African mining industry,” adds Nandjiwa.

“We are committed to driving innovation, promoting best practices, and building a future where mining contributes positively to both economic growth and environmental stewardship.”