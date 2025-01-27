Construction Materials & Equipment
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Trend GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Barloworld advocates for sustainability at Mining Indaba 2025

    27 Jan 2025
    27 Jan 2025
    Barloworld Equipment is set to participate in the Investing in African Mining Indaba 2025, an event scheduled to take place from 3-6 February at the CTICC in Cape Town. The company, known for providing integrated equipment solutions, aims to highlight its efforts toward a sustainable future in African mining. This year’s Indaba, themed “Future-Proofing African Mining, Today!” aligns closely with Barloworld Equipment’s strategies.
    Barloworld advocates for sustainability at Mining Indaba 2025

    The firm says it is heading to Mining Indaba to support the conference’s focus on industrialising Africa, implementing net-zero and Just Energy Transition strategies, and leveraging the continent’s critical minerals.

    Elia Nandjiwa, executive for greater Africa operations at Barloworld Equipment, commented on the significance of sustainability and innovation in mining.

    “We recognise the crucial role of sustainability and innovation in securing the future of African mining,” he says.

    “Our participation at Mining Indaba 2025 provides a vital platform to collaborate with industry leaders, share our expertise, and explore cutting-edge technologies that will shape the future of the sector.”

    Productivity focused

    Barloworld Equipment plans to present a range of equipment and services designed to boost productivity, safety, and sustainability in mining operations.

    The company’s solutions are geared towards creating a more efficient and responsible mining landscape.

    “Barloworld Equipment is more than just an equipment supplier; we are a partner invested in the long-term success of our customers and the sustainable development of the African mining industry,” adds Nandjiwa.

    “We are committed to driving innovation, promoting best practices, and building a future where mining contributes positively to both economic growth and environmental stewardship.”

    Read more: engineering, Barloworld Equipment, equipment
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz