Sustainable infrastructure plays a vital role in the future of Africa

The need for development in Africa is undeniable. It is the key to alleviating poverty, unlocking economic opportunities, and attracting investment. Yet, amidst discussions of financial flows and capital investment, the critical role of sustainable infrastructure is often overlooked. Infrastructure forms the very foundation upon which economies are built and sustained.

Barloworld Equipment executive for operations in South Africa, Bongani Miya.

When it comes to direct investment into a country, it is often the price tags that grab headlines – the billions of dollars' worth of capital flows that enter the country’s economy.

Financial investment is vital, but it must be remembered that infrastructure – particularly quality, world-class infrastructure built for the long term – will continue making an economic contribution for decades into the future, long after the initial investment is banked.

The cost of building a national road in Africa, for instance, can be up to $1m per kilometre, but the value of that road, in enabling passenger and freight transport across the country for generations to come, is exponentially greater than the value of the initial investment.

The same applies to rail projects, dams, energy and electricity supply lines, mining infrastructure, telecommunications networks, as well as water and sanitation.

Once built, infrastructure becomes the skeleton of the country – it supports its growth and development going forward.

Africa’s infrastructure gap

The African Development Bank estimates that closing that infrastructure gap will require between $130 and $170bn in finance.

Given these financial challenges, the key to infrastructure delivering on its full potential as an economic enabler is that it must be as resilient as possible.

It must be built to the highest international standards, and then serviced and maintained consistently.

In a sense, when it comes to infrastructure, price should be no object.

Well-designed, operated and maintained infrastructure projects will enable economic value that is worth many multiples of its construction cost.

Resilience is cost effective

The World Bank also notes that more resilient infrastructure assets are often more cost-effective, stating that “the additional upfront costs of more resilient assets could be offset by lower maintenance and repair costs”.

In other words, infrastructure that is built to the highest construction standards, will deliver greater value in the long run.

The resilience of infrastructure is also directly related to the quality of governance in the territory where it is located.

If a government has effective systems in place to finance, build and maintain infrastructure, then it will remain resilient and perform its function effectively, well into the future.

Resilient infrastructure is listed among the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) SDG 9:

Develop quality, reliable, sustainable and resilient infrastructure, including regional and transborder infrastructure, to support economic development and human wellbeing, with a focus on affordable and equitable access for all.

When the rubber hits the road, resilient infrastructure also requires construction expertise and gold-standard earthmoving and construction equipment that will deliver the services upon which a region’s development is built.

Capable equipment

“In a continent like Africa, with its significant developmental requirements, it’s critical that construction be delivered at the highest standards,” says Barloworld Equipment executive for operations in South Africa, Bongani Miya.

“Africa’s contractors, the equipment they choose and the operators who use it need to ensure that our infrastructure can handle massive capacity challenges efficiently.”

Miya says resilient infrastructure solutions enable trade, improve access to resources, and create employment opportunities across the continent.

“The construction of essential infrastructure – everything from roads and bridges to energy systems – is critical for driving regional growth,” he says.

“In the construction sector, we are proud to provide the cutting-edge equipment and innovative technologies needed to address Africa’s unique challenges — such as climate change and rapid urbanisation — through sustainable practices and robust engineering.”

Infrastructure enables 4IR

Looking to the future, Miya says building resilient infrastructure for the long-term will remain the key to Africa’s ongoing development.

“Whether it is road networks, wind farms, mines for critical minerals or communication networks for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, all require infrastructure,” he says.

“We are proud to play our role and are excited about the partnerships being built to give Africa the infrastructure it needs to take its place as a self-sustaining part of the global economy.’’