Macpherson eyes EPWP reform for job creation and economic growth

In his opening remarks at the ministerial and MEC meeting for Public Works and Infrastructure, minister Dean Macpherson announced a comprehensive approach to revitalise South Africa’s Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) under the Government of National Unity (GNU). Macpherson’s strategic reforms aim to transform EPWP from a temporary work initiative into a viable pathway to permanent employment, while also reducing vulnerability to misuse.

Macpherson said that the EPWP is integral to South Africa's efforts to combat poverty and unemployment.

He shared that the DPWI will focus on three key areas: ramping up construction, optimising state assets, and overhauling EPWP to “serve as a bridge to permanent employment.”

“Our goal is to create a programme that does more than provide temporary relief; it should empower participants to transition into stable employment or entrepreneurship,” he said.

Reflecting on the programme's historical challenges, Macpherson acknowledged issues such as political patronage and limited oversight, which have hindered EPWP’s growth and efficacy.

He pointed out that the existing structure too often allowed opportunities to be controlled by a select few, compromising the programme’s objectives.

Transparency is key

To address these, Macpherson is leaning on community engagement and transparency, saying that each level of government plays a role in supporting EPWP’s objectives.

“Our department has taken significant steps to improve accountability and to deal with corruption,” said Macpherson, explaining that collaboration with the Auditor General and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) would help shore up oversight.

Further, by integrating skills training and development within EPWP, participants would be better positioned for sustainable employment.

It is important to note that each previous EPWP phase has created around four million work opportunities every 10 years since the programme was inaugurated in 2004.

Capacity building

Central to Macpherson’s approach is transforming the programme into a sustainable initiative that goes beyond stop-gap employment.

Under his plan, EPWP phase 5 (phase 4 ended in March this year) will be aligned with targeted skills development programmes that better equip participants for the formal job market.

This shift is critical in tackling South Africa’s high unemployment rate, particularly among youth and women, by providing *“real opportunities that extend beyond the programme itself.”

Macpherson used the EPWP listening tour launch in Bethelsdorp last week to state his commitment to inclusivity and responsiveness, affirming that community feedback would shape EPWP's ongoing reform.

The solutions to some of our biggest problems are often found in the communities that face them.

A call for collaborative growth

Macpherson’s commitment to the programme is in line with the president’s infrastructure and employment policy.

By seeking to address EPWP’s structural issues, he aims to expand the programme's reach and impact, enabling it to contribute to broader economic stability and growth.

With a vision to “turn South Africa into a construction site” and create enduring economic opportunities, Macpherson’s reforms signal a proactive stance on employment creation and public service delivery.

As he put it: “This is our opportunity to build a South Africa that we so dearly love and want to see succeed.”