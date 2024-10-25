DPWI in hot water again over Mbombela High Court crisis

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure, Carol Phiri, has raised serious concerns following revelations that the High Court building in Mbombela, Mpumalanga Province, is non-compliant with occupational health and safety (OHS) standards. This follows a recent investigation by the Department of Employment and Labour, which found the building, home to the Department of Justice and the National Prosecuting Authority, to be in significant disrepair.

This news echoes the Justice Committee’s recent scathing critique of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) over the state of court infrastructure nationwide.

In a previous report, the committee decried the department's lack of accountability and failure to maintain critical public buildings, a stance published by Bizcommunity.

Inspectors uncovered several health and safety issues at the High Court, including wastewater leaks from upper-floor offices seeping into lower floors, creating a severe health hazard.

These findings point to serious neglect, especially concerning for a building that opened only in 2019 at a cost of approximately R1bn.

Disrepair in less than five years

“It is shocking that a building opened in 2019 could fall into such disrepair in less than five years,” said Phiri.

She pointed to the ongoing dispute over maintenance responsibilities between the involved departments as a significant barrier to effective action.

"The real impact of these delays falls on citizens seeking justice, who may face extended wait times if the court is forced to close," she added.

Close monitoring

“The government cannot allow a property worth at least R1bn to be neglected in this way,” said Phiri, urging the DPWI to act urgently to address these deficiencies.

She stressed that the health, safety, and access to justice for the public are at stake, calling on the DPWI to prioritise essential maintenance and ensure compliance with OHS standards.

The Portfolio Committee will continue to monitor the situation closely, stressing accountability and inter-departmental cooperation are crucial to safeguarding South Africa’s public infrastructure and, ultimately, citizens' rights to access justice in a safe and functional environment.