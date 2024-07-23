Ramaphosa puts infrastructure at centre of GNU

President Cyril Ramaphosa reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to enhancing South Africa’s infrastructure during his response to the opening of parliament address debate. Ramaphosa leaned on new minister of infrastructure Dean Macpherson’s current line emphasising the critical role of infrastructure in driving economic growth and improving citizens' quality of life.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is leaning hard on infrastructure as the route to SA's prosperity.

Ramaphosa noted significant progress in providing essential services to South Africans over the past 30 years.

“We now have 84% of households that have access to piped water, 71% have access to decent sanitation, and 94% have access to electricity,” said the president.

“These achievements are unparalleled on the African continent.”

To further extend these services and improve their reliability and affordability, Ramaphosa announced plans to enhance the efficiency of local governments.

“We will provide comprehensive administrative, technical, and financial support to municipalities to ensure they are viable and stable,” he declared.

This move aims to address governance and oversight challenges at the local level, as well as the significant issue of municipal and consumer debt.

Strategic infrastructure projects

Ramaphosa highlighted the alignment of South Africa’s development initiatives with the National Development Plan, the African Union’s Agenda 2063, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“This strategic alignment is crucial for addressing social realities and efficiently using resources.”

The administration’s focus on optimal resource use aims to support inclusive growth, job creation, poverty reduction, and the development of a capable and ethical state.

In addition to physical infrastructure, Ramaphosa stressed the importance of human capital development.

“Education is the most effective tool to expand the capabilities of young people and improve the productive capacity of our economy,” he noted.

He called for greater investment in skills development, particularly in emerging economies, science, and technology.

The goal is to equip the youth with the skills necessary to thrive in a rapidly changing world influenced by technological advances.

Resilient and inclusive economy

The GNU as described by Ramaphosa is “committed to building a resilient and inclusive economy”.

“We are committed to reducing the cost of living, particularly for the poorest citizens, and to implementing policies that support sustainable development,” he said.

He also emphasised the importance of developing a moral and ethical society, tackling issues like crime, corruption, and substance abuse, which hinder the nation’s development.

President Ramaphosa’s address highlighted his administration's comprehensive approach to infrastructure development, which combines physical infrastructure improvements with human capital development and ethical governance.

By focusing on these areas, the administration aims to create a more inclusive and prosperous South Africa for all its citizens.