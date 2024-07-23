Energy Partners unveils South Africa's first solar facade skyscraper

Energy Partners, in collaboration with Fairvest Limited, has set a new standard in sustainable architecture with the completion of the Metalbox skyscraper solar project in Auckland Park, Johannesburg.

Source: Supplied. Metalbox, standing 80 metres tall and one of the largest commercial office properties in Fairvest Limited's portfolio, is South Africa's first solar facade skyscraper.

The groundbreaking project features building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) that generate up to 300 MWh annually, making it South Africa's first solar facade skyscraper.

History in the making

“The Metalbox skyscraper project is history in the making,” says Energy Partners’ chief executive officer, Manie de Waal. “We’ve seen similar projects succeed worldwide. But it required both a visionary client and a committed team to set a new benchmark for South Africa’s green energy transition.

“Metalbox is an energy-hungry property,” confirms Fairvest Limited’s chief operating officer, Riaz Kader. “This solar installation marks our innovative, solutions-driven approach towards renewable energy solutions.

"This investment is in line with our ESG- and strategic objectives. We are committed to investing in sustainable energy and water infrastructure to de-risk our portfolio by providing a degree of energy and water independence while lowering the cost of electricity for our company and tenants.”

Thinking outside of the (Metal)box

Metalbox, standing 80m tall and with just under 15,000 square metres of gross leasable area, is one of the largest commercial office properties in Fairvest Limited's portfolio.

The project incorporates two solar systems. Monocrystalline panels on the building’s sides provide energy efficiency and aesthetic appeal, performing well even in low-light conditions, while the roof features carport-type panels, optimising sunlight exposure while offering weatherproofing to services located on the roof.

Says Charl du Plessis, general manager, Energy Partners, Power, “Both systems utilise BIPV technology, which we’ve seen integrated into several iconic buildings around the world, including Japan’s Solar Ark and Denmark’s Copenhagen International School.

“This technology performs the incredible task of transforming conventional building parts into solar systems, enhancing functionality, aesthetics, and ultimately improved return on investment. For us to be able to successfully complete such a project in South Africa is a game-changer.”

The business case for solar, confirms du Plessis, has three main drivers including cost, generation potential and alternative cost of electricity. “With the ever-increasing cost of grid electricity,” he notes, “a tipping point has been reached where even capex-intensive projects with lower generation potential are feasible.”

A challenging feat

That’s not to say that the project was without its challenges.

“The top priority for us was ensuring the safety of our installation team, that worked from lowered platforms,” says du Plessis. “Then we had to achieve adequate torque on the clamps for environmental resilience – no mean feat considering that the solar panels had to cover a total area of 1,259m², making this South Africa’s largest custom-built commercial installation.”

Shading had to be carefully modelled to accurately predict generation forecasts, and the engineering design includes various aspects to ensure maintainability over the long term.

Additionally, the project required close collaboration with regulatory authorities and had to undergo a glint and glare study to mitigate solar-glare effects on neighbouring surroundings, building-plan approval and embedded generation approval.

Monumental leap forward

Challenges aside, de Waal is proud of what’s been accomplished.

“For sure,” he confirms, “the Metalbox project exemplifies the Energy Partners' ethos – that we are wholly committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in creating cleaner energy solutions.

“But more than this, the project represents a monumental leap towards a more sustainable, energy-resilient future for South Africa, and we are deeply honoured to be part of the journey.”