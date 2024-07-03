Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Construction & Engineering News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure sets vision for SA

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    9 Jul 2024
    9 Jul 2024
    Dean Macpherson, the newly appointed Minister for Public Works and Infrastructure, has formally introduced himself to the department in a recent message to his team. Apologising for the delay due to a busy first week, Macpherson expressed his excitement about leading the department and his vision to transform South Africa into a "massive construction site".
    New minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson has had a busy first week.
    New minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson has had a busy first week.

    Macpherson recently met with the executive team in Pretoria, where he was impressed by their enthusiasm and commitment to the new vision.

    He emphasised his leadership style, promising to work alongside his team.

    "I will never ask you to do something I am not prepared to do myself," he stated, committing to walk this journey with his colleagues.

    Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, used his first media address to highlight the biggest issues facing the country's electricity supply.
    Ramokgopa highlights SA’s biggest electricity challenges, and it isn’t supply

      1 day

    He also added that he "wants the department to be something that South Africans are proud of. A department that is transparent, trusted and delivers".

    The new minister can lean on his predecessor Sihle Zikalala who is serving as deputy minister and has already been a key part of establishing the country's construction book.

    To achieve this, Macpherson plans to lead the executive team in monthly visits to various project sites, ensuring government projects provide value for money and directly hearing from the communities served.

    Looking ahead, Macpherson outlined the department's primary goal over the next five years: to drive economic growth by delivering jobs and leveraging public assets for the common good.

    His commitment extends beyond departmental goals to include the personal goals of each team member, fostering a collaborative environment aimed at collective success.

    Macpherson's message concluded with an invitation to his team to join him on site visits, reinforcing his hands-on approach and dedication to transparent and effective governance.

    He looks forward to meeting more team members in the coming weeks as they work together to build a better South Africa.

    Read more: infrastructure, construction, Dean Macpherson, Public Works, Sihle Zikalala, DA, Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, Lindsey Schutters
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

    Related

    Dean Macpherson was quick to take the country into his confidence on the cyber breach
    R300m DPWI cyber theft the latest signs of failing state IT infrastructure
     1 hour
    Minister Ramokgopa is determined to deliver a new IRP plan before the year is out.
    Ramokgopa’s 20GW renewables plan is a sharp turn from IRP2023
     1 day
    Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, used his first media address to highlight the biggest issues facing the country's electricity supply.
    Ramokgopa highlights SA’s biggest electricity challenges, and it isn’t supply
     1 day
    Samsung definitely knows how to build a quality handset, but it may not be enough to get the youth on board.
    Review: Samsung Galaxy A55 is another lost ship in the Android sea
     1 day
    Balancell is moving to a larger facility because the demand has grown exponentialy.
    Balancell is keeping SA in the battery game
     5 Jul 2024
    Meta is making full use of its GPU investment by rapidly developing its AI offering in WhatsApp.
    WhatsApp taking the AI lead while Google and Apple stall on devices
     5 Jul 2024
    Sibanye-Stillwater has shed 8% of its workforce since January 2023
    11,000 jobs lost in 18 months at Sibanye-Stillwater
     3 Jul 2024
    Todd Ashton, VP and head of South and East Africa at Ericsson MEA
    Ericsson VP on 5G's transformative potential for SA
     3 Jul 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz