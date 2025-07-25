South Africa
    Correction: Inaccuracy in DA to back Appropriation Bill amid accountability demands - ministers not dismissed

    In the article DA to back Appropriation Bill amid accountability demands published 23 July 2025, it was incorrectly stated that ministers Senzo Mchunu, Sihle Zikalala and Noxolo Kiviet were dismissed.
    25 Jul 2025
    25 Jul 2025
    Image source: Markus Winkler from
    Image source: Markus Winkler from Pexels

    The article erroneously proclaimed:

    Among those dismissed was former Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu, and former Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Sihle Zikalala. The DA welcomed the removal of Minister Noxolo Kiviet in particular, citing longstanding concerns over her alleged mismanagement of water infrastructure and poor service delivery outcomes.

    Correct information

    Senzo Mchunu was the Minister of Water and Sanitation up until June 2024. After the 2024 General Election, Mchunu was appointed Minister of Police. He was placed on special leave on 13 July 2025, following KZN Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's allegations against Mchunu and other high-ranking police officials and politicians, where he accused them of aiding criminal syndicates.

    The claim that Sihle Zikalala was dismissed is false. Zikalala held the position of Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure up until June 2024. Following the election, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure in July 2024 and remains in this post.

    Noxolo Kiviet was also not dismissed. Kiviet served as Minister of Public Service and Administration up until June 2024, when she lost her seat in the National Assembly during the 2024 general election.

