New CPD rules add flexibility for SA engineers

The Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) has published the new Continuing Professional Development (CPD) regulations, which came into effect from 5 April 2024, in the. These changes are critical for all registered engineers and aim to build on the established culture of lifelong learning and ensure that South African engineers remain competent and up to date with modern engineering practices. The revised rules will impact both practising and partially retired engineers, setting out new criteria for the renewal of registration and compliance with CPD activities.

Under the new rules, all registered professionals, including engineers, technologists, and technicians, must accumulate a minimum of 25 CPD credits over a five-year cycle to renew their registration.

These credits must be spread across at least two of three CPD activity categories, and professionals must earn at least five credits from validated educational or developmental activities (Category 1a).

This ensures that professionals engage in structured learning to maintain their competency in their areas of expertise.

In addition to structured educational activities, CPD credits can be earned through self-study, work-based activities, and contributions to engineering communities of practice.

Importantly, a balance between these categories is crucial, with ECSA placing significant emphasis on lifelong learning, mentoring, and contributions to the broader engineering profession.

The CPD cycle and auditing

The CPD cycle for every registered person spans five years, beginning on the anniversary of their initial registration.

Professionals are required to accumulate a minimum of 25 credits within this period.

They are also expected to record their CPD activities annually on the ECSA portal, with a final submission at least 30 days before the cycle ends.

ECSA will do random audits to ensure compliance, assessing the validity of submitted CPD credits and supporting documentation.

Non-compliance may result in deregistration, although professionals will be given an opportunity to submit explanations and take corrective actions before more serious steps are considered.

Partially retired and exemptions

Partially retired professionals, those working fewer than 300 hours per year, are exempt from the requirement to earn 5 credits in developmental activities.

However, they must still accumulate 1 CPD credit per year in any category.

Fully retired professionals over the age of 65 are exempt from CPD compliance but must remain competent if they continue to practise engineering.

For South African engineers working abroad and unemployed professionals, ECSA offers some flexibility.

Flexibility

Those registered with international bodies that have reciprocal agreements with ECSA may comply with either ECSA’s CPD rules or those of the international body.

In such cases, compliance with the international body’s requirements will suffice for ECSA registration renewal.

However, they must annually declare compliance and submit relevant documentation to ECSA.

Exemptions are also available for professionals facing extenuating circumstances, such as unemployment or health issues.

Registered persons must apply for exemptions annually, supported by relevant documentation, to be excused from full CPD compliance.

Remaining competent

ECSA’s revised CPD regulations are part of its mandate to uphold the competency and integrity of the South African engineering profession.

These new rules will ensure that engineers are well-prepared to meet both local and international standards, contributing to public safety and the nation’s development.