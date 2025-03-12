Vat hike: Struggling South Africans brace for greater financial strain

As Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced a 100-basis-point increase in South Africa’s Value-Added Tax (VAT) over two years, a new study from the UCT Liberty Institute of Strategic Marketing reveals a grim reality— many households are already struggling to make ends meet and rely on others for food before their next payday.

The study, called The Majority Report shows that many households earning less than R8,000 per month often rely on relationships with neighbours and relatives, borrowing from them to bridge the gap before their next pay.

Approximately 17 million South Africans live in households earning less than R3,500 per month, relying heavily on social grants and another 19 million people live in households earning between R3,500 and R8,000.

The two income groups, often referred to as the “poor households” and "working poor" face severe financial strain, frequently making daily sacrifices like skipping meals. They struggle with financial instability, further exacerbated by the current cost of living crisis.

The struggle to make ends meet

“For these households, every spending decision is carefully planned and scrutinised. They plan their spending based on specials. The financial pressure is so intense that many households struggle to meet even the most basic nutritional needs,” says the study co-author, Paul Egan from the UCT Liberty Institute.

Standard Bank’s executive head of Middle Market, Motlatsi Mkalala, says most consumers in these households struggle to change their financial situation – many have not completed matric, and face unstable employment prospects. Scouting for food specials is a necessity. Those who have credit at spaza shops or borrow for food sometimes struggle to manage repayments.

During the study, one woman shared how she and her sister manage their finances by swapping salaries – one paid on the 15th, the other at month-end. This is a common solution for many, as people often rely on friends and family to close the gap. Sacrifice, especially maternal sacrifice where mothers skip meals for their children, is also significant,” explains Mkalala.

Delayed gratification is also a big reality, with many parents or older siblings delaying their plans to study, buy a house or travel, hoping that someday everything will improve when their children or younger siblings succeed. For many the focus is on providing a better future for their children or younger siblings to improve the whole family’s future financial prospects.

“But it’s tough to estimate how long they’ll wait for things to get better. With high unemployment and limited job opportunities, many are focused on survival and basic needs, like having enough food,” adds Mkalala.

Empowering vulnerable households

