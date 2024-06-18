Pure Folk Fermented Food named 2024 Seeds of Change Supplier Development Partnership winner

Pure Folk Fermented Food, a fermented foods business dedicated to enhancing gut health, after a stringent boot camp and a day of pitching to senior Food Lover's Market executives at Workshop 17 in Cape Town, on Friday, 14 June 2024, was named as the top social enterprise supplier to Food Lover's Market.

Mpho Sithole, from Pure Folk Fermented Foods. Image supplied

The Food Lover's Market Seeds of Change Supplier Development Partnership, an initiative now in its fourth consecutive year, was created as an opportunity for social enterprises to join the fresh produce retailer's network as a supplier.

Arable Grow (a verticle farming enterprise) was placed 2nd, and Cap n’ Hook (a fish processing and smokehouse facility) was placed 3rd.

Ten businesses attended a week-long boot camp from 10-14 June 2024, culminating in a final "Fertile Ground" five-minute elevator pitch to the Food Lover's Market panel, with the top three applicants announced on the same day.

After impressing the panel with her confidant and passionate business pitch, Mpho Sithole, from Pure Folk Fermented Foods, was selected as the top applicant.

Pure Folk Fermented Foods is dedicated to serving those seeking to enhance gut health and overall well-being through natural foods. The range includes an exciting variety of sauerkrauts, kimchis, kombuchas, kombucha vinegar, ginger-infused beet kvass, water kefirs, and fire tonics.

In a surprise announcement, Travis Coppin, CEO of Food Lover's Market Retail, confirmed that in addition to the top three pitches, all applicants in the Top Ten will be listed at Food Lover’s Market as suppliers after impressing the panel with the quality of their presentations.

Terri Coppin-Harris, culture and communication manager for the Food Lover's Market Group, says, “We believe the top three winners will all contribute to affirming Food Lover’s Market as the best fresh destination in South Africa. They will each have their own incredible business journey that mirrors Food Lover's Market's entrepreneurial spirit.”

“Our company purpose is to ‘nourish and enrich lives’, forming part of our drive to find social and environmental entrepreneurs with great products that will delight our customers. We feel all 10 of our applicants share these values - creating impact through the power of their businesses.”

Mpho Sithole, from Pure Folk Fermented Foods and Travis Coppin, CEO of Food Lover's Market Retail. Image supplied

Says Sithole, “Winning the Seeds of Change Supplier Development Partnership is life-changing for me and my business. It is an opportunity to grow and learn, and I’m delighted to be part of the Food Lover's Market network. I would encourage other social entrepreneurs to apply to join the programme next year. Whether you are listed as a supplier or not, the knowledge, hands-on experience and exposure to the business process are invaluable in understanding what it takes to grow your business and work with a major retailer such as Food Lover’s Market.”

Everyone's a winner

The top 10 included (in no particular order):

Mashela Mokgabudi - Gentishe Menstrual Cup: reusable, eco-friendly menstrual hygiene management products made of medical grade silicone.

Bontle Tshole - Baaa Health: a healthy food and beverage production company dedicated to transforming access to quality food.

Hein Duvenhage - Arable Grow: through sustainable agriculture, Arable Grow is making significant strides in providing a resilient and long-term solution to global food security challenges.

Lebogang Sibuyi - Lesedi Farm Holdings: operating as a primary producer of vegetables on a 21-hectare farm in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, Lesedi Farm Holdings specialises in seasonal varieties like cabbage, spinach, mustard, peppers, onions, tomatoes, and squash. Image supplied

Shamoil Cassoojee - Cap 'n Hook Fish Processing: locally owned fish processing and smokehouse facilities, Cap 'n Hook Fish Processing specialises in the country’s only bottled tuna, crafted using traditional techniques and recipes.

Gladys Mawoneke - Breva Beverages: manufacturers of dairy products using whole milk, fruit juices, and natural peanut butter.

Tebello Khanya - Bonolo Scents: a pioneering company dedicated to manufacturing eco-friendly laundry detergents, including Bonolo fabric softener and washing powder.

Dario da Silva - Just Broth: a business specialising in high-quality bone broth, offered in biodegradable containers.

Mpho Sithole - Pure Folk Fermented Foods: dedicated to serving those seeking to enhance gut health and overall well-being through natural foods.

Lisa Labinjoh - Lilah's Kitchen: a plant-based food manufacturing company, prioritising health, happiness, and sustainability in their product line

This initiative is important to Food Lover’s Market as it’s an opportunity to create employment and social impact across South Africa.

The Seeds of Change Development Partnership, a Food Lover's Market Earth Lovers initiative, was facilitated by the Social Enterprise Academy (SEA), a specialist learning and development organisation supporting social change organisations in South Africa.