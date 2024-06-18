Bull Brand launches 3 new ready-to-eat mince products

Bull Brand, one of South Africa’s favourite food brands, has launched three new ready-to-eat canned mince meals.

Image supplied

The three new ready-to-eat mince meals include Bolognaise Mince, Chilli Mince and Savoury Mince, this in addition to the popular Curried Mince launched last year, giving South Africans four ways to mince and match with a starch of their choice.

The introduction of these new canned meals comes at a time when consumers are strapped for cash and looking for both value, nutrition and convenience.

“The new Bull Brand products have the great meaty taste in a heat and eat, ready-to-eat format with no pork, no added MSG, low in fat and a source of energy and dietary fibre,” says Wendy Roman, Bull Brand's brand manager.

“The new variants are great value for money and are super versatile either eaten on their own or with a starch of choice for a full meal.”

“The products are perfectly sized as a meal for one or for two when added to either pasta, rice, potatoes, pap or in a wrap and they deliver tasty nourishment from can to plate.”

Roman explains that the latest extension to the Bull Brand product range came after the successful launch of the Bull Brand Curried Mince variant.

Image supplied

“The new range has been developed for consumers who want a convenient and easy mealtime solution, but are looking for nutrition, quality and taste,” Roman says. “In addition, our popular Meatballs range has also been revamped with an exciting new look.”

“We find ourselves in a time when it is important that we make every cent count - consumers are looking for convenience and value around mealtimes,” she says. “Finding pantry essentials to stock up on is important for these mealtimes and offering quality, value and convenience is what we have become known for.”