Food Love’s Market scouts for ‘Seeds of Change’ social changemakers

Food Lover’s Market has launched the fourth Seeds of Change Supplier Development Partnership. Food Lover’s Market is accepting applications from ambitious social entrepreneurs eager to become suppliers in the thriving Food Lover’s Market community.

Says Terri Coppin-Harris, “Our quest to find exceptional small businesses that champion social change while delivering top-quality products is a campaign close to our hearts at Food Lover’s Market. We believe that change sprouts from ubuntu, and through the Seeds of Change initiative, we are committed to fostering employment and progressive social impact across South Africa.”

“2023 was a very special year. While Neighbour Roots was announced as the first fresh produce winner of the Seeds of Change Supplier Development Partnership, the calibre of businesses in the top eleven was also so fantastic that we were compelled to offer all the finalists a preferential trade agreement with Food Lover’s Market. We’re hoping to have another bumper year.”

“It’s also exciting to note that of the top 31 finalists over the last three years, 15 small businesses have been listed.”

The partnership is not merely an opportunity; it's a vibrant ecosystem designed for socially conscious dreamers who wish to align with a brand that believes strongly in living its values every day. It’s an opportunity to learn, grow, and ultimately supply their goods to Food Lover’s Market stores nationwide.

Says Coppin-Harris, “We’re not just looking for suppliers – we're scouting for changemakers.”

The application journey kicked off on 4 March 2024, followed by a free-to-attend webinar information session on 18 March 2024, where Food Lover’s Market and facilitators from Social Enterprise Academy will provide insights into the programme.

The application deadline is Monday, 8 April 2024, and the top 30 promising candidates will be shortlisted and invited to participate in a two-day online workshop with the Food Lover’s Market team and successful Seeds of Change alumni.

Post-webinar, the top ten will attend an in-person boot camp in Cape Town focusing on developing critical business acumen skills – from exchanging ideas with Food Lover’s Market buyers to diving deep into market trends. This will culminate in a “Fertile Ground” pitch day, where each candidate is given the opportunity to showcase their passion and vision directly before a panel of senior Food Lover’s Market executives.

Businesses must demonstrate considerable social or environmental impact to qualify for this journey with Food Lover’s Market. Social businesses must be operational for at least 12 months, demonstrate financial stability, and possess a coherent business plan ready for action.

Concludes Coppin-Harris, “If you’re a social business, this is your chance to plant roots within South Africa's fertile economic landscape and bloom as a supplier.”

To apply, go to https://earth-lovers.co.za/seeds-of-change/