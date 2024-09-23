Witness history: Salt ballet company lights up Cape Town's Baxter Theatre

The Salt ballet company, presented by Cape Ballet Africa, launched its debut season at the Baxter Theatre in Rondebosch, Cape Town, on Saturday, 21 September, 2024.

Source: Supplied. Cape Ballet Africa.

The company's inaugural performance features a dynamic triple bill, showcasing three distinct works, namely Reverie by Kirsten Isenberg, a neoclassical ballet set to Rachmaninov’s Concerto No. 2, that explores dreamy states and fanciful musings; Chapter Two by Mthuthuzeli November, set to a score by Peter Johnson, that delves into rhythmic body isolations and a modern African classical style, and lastly Smoke by Michelle Reid, a fiery piece inspired by jazz and choreographed to Brubeck’s iconic Take Five, bringing playful, smooth movements to the stage.

Cape Ballet Africa, founded by Debbie Turner, aims to reimagine ballet in an African context by blending classical technique with South African cultural heritage. The company seeks to develop both established and young artists, offering performances that combine refinement with bold, innovative choreography.

Honouring the past and embracing the global "now" is embodied in the artistic choices of this programme, where the co-existence of the iconic choreographic work of Sir Kenneth MacMillan and that of the young internationally in-demand choereographic voice, Mthuthuzeli November, is a crystallisation of Turner's vision for ballet and dance performance in our country.

Empowering dance excellence

The unveiling of Salt marks a significant event in the local dance scene.

"As we forge into the future, Cape Ballet Africa is committed to providing employment opportunities for dancers who pursue excellence and seek to be inspired to become the best version of themselves through the artistic medium they have chosen," said Turner.

"Commissioning both emerging and established choreographers from South Africa and those from other countries, is at the forefront of the vision, and as the repertory builds, Cape Ballet Africa can create its own unique landscape in ballet and dance."

Salt is generously supported and made possible by Food Lover's Market, The Fine Fund, Basa and other philanthropic donors.

Its launch at the Baxter is set to run until Saturday, 28 September, 2024​.