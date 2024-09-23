Discover South Africa's charming small towns this Heritage Day

As Heritage Day draws near, South Africans are presented with the perfect opportunity to embrace the country’s rich tapestry of history and diverse cultures.

With the promise of a long weekend—particularly for those taking Monday, 23 September off—it is an ideal moment to break away from the daily grind and embark on a short adventure to some of South Africa’s most enchanting small towns.

These quaint locales, brimming with historical significance and natural beauty, offer a serene escape from the fast pace of urban life. Whether you’re a history buff, an outdoor enthusiast, or simply seeking a peaceful retreat, these destinations have something unique to captivate every traveller.

Here is a glimpse at six must-visit small towns that promise a memorable Heritage Day long weekend:

1. The jewel of the Free State

Nestled in the foothills of the Maluti Mountains, Clarens is often referred to as the “Jewel of the Free State". This quaint town is known for its vibrant art scene, charming cafes, and stunning landscapes that are perfect for outdoor enthusiasts.

Explore the Golden Gate Highlands National Park, or simply stroll through the town’s art galleries and craft shops. For a cozy stay, book a room at the Protea Hotel by Marriott Clarens, which offers breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and easy access to all the town’s attractions.

2. A glimpse into South Africa’s diamond heritage

Step back in time and discover South Africa’s diamond heritage in Kimberley, the capital of the Northern Cape. Known for the famous Big Hole, Kimberley is a treasure trove of history, with fascinating museums and historical sites to explore.

The Protea Hotel by Marriott Kimberley is located right next to the Big Hole, providing guests with an unparalleled experience of the town’s rich mining history. After a day of exploration, unwind at the hotel’s restaurant while overlooking the iconic landmark.

3. Gateway to Limpopo’s wilderness

Polokwane, the capital of Limpopo, is a vibrant town that serves as a gateway to some of South Africa’s most stunning wilderness areas. Comprising 1000 ha of pristine Limpopo Province bushveld, Protea Hotel by Marriott Polokwane Resort is uniquely different. Set in lush gardens, the hotel features its own game reserve, where you can enjoy 4x4 trails, horseback riding, game viewing and other attractions.

4. A taste of the Winelands

Stellenbosch is a must-visit for wine lovers and history enthusiasts alike. This picturesque town, located in the heart of the Cape Winelands, is famous for its world-class wineries, Cape Dutch architecture, and oak-lined streets.

Take a leisurely wine-tasting tour, explore the town’s historic buildings, or hike through the nearby Jonkershoek Nature Reserve. The Protea Hotel by Marriott Stellenbosch and Conference Centre is ideally situated amid the vineyards, offering guests stunning views of the surrounding mountains and a true taste of the Winelands experience.

5. Coastal charm on the Garden Route

For those craving a coastal getaway, Mossel Bay on the Garden Route is the perfect destination. This charming town is known for its beautiful beaches, historical attractions, and outdoor adventures.

From shark-cage diving to exploring the Bartolomeu Dias Museum Complex, there is plenty to see and do. Stay at the historic Protea Hotel by Marriott Mossel Bay, which offers stunning ocean views and is just a stone’s throw from the beach. It is the ideal spot to relax and soak up the coastal charm.

6. Gateway to the Lowveld and Kruger National Park

Nestled in a region of abundant sunshine and lush valleys, Protea Hotel by Marriott Nelspruit is the ideal base in Mbombela from which to explore Mpumalanga’s natural beauty.

Located just 63km from Kruger National Park and nearby to Sudwala Caves and Dinosaur Park, and God’s Window, it is an excellent choice for family getaways.

After a day of adventure, relax at the hotel’s Fig Tree Restaurant, which offers a delicious buffet and à la carte options.