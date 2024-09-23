The growing trend of workcations: Diversifying remote work settings

A study by Microsoft reveals that 70% of global workers want flexible remote work options to continue, following the rise of remote work. Gen Z is leading the trend of "workcations," allowing employees to work remotely from travel destinations. A YouGov poll indicates that 37% of UK remote workers are interested in taking a workcation in the next year, particularly among those aged 18 to 34.

Gary Clark at SIA Austria says: "Employees often feel the need to take a break from their usual workplace and replace it with a more stimulating setting while still completing their work responsibilities.

"Many people have a yearning for enriching travel experiences, and a workcation can allow them to learn a new skill, such as skiing or surfing, without missing out on work. This can boost not only their life satisfaction but also their personal and professional development, and ultimately, performance."

Let’s explore the intricacies of a workcation and the most desired destinations while balancing work and pleasure.

Top reasons for taking a workcation

Taking a workcation is not merely a short-lived Gen Z trend; many employees recognise the benefits of blending work with play. According to a recent GoCompare study, one of the top reasons for taking a workcation for 53% of eligible British workers is the ability to travel without using up annual leave. This desire is bolstered by the appeal of working in a more pleasant environment (50%).

Cost-saving is another big consideration, as over a third of respondents prefer to take a workcation during an off-peak period to avoid crowds and save money.

How do I take a workcation?

Remote working abroad may still be considered a grey area by certain workplaces due to potential tax, security, and legal implications depending on the country. UK employees risk becoming a tax resident in another country if they spend more than six months (183 days) there.

Many UK employers currently offer the opportunity to work abroad for up to one or three months, often allowing employees to split that time as they please. It’s important to confirm the details with their employer first.

Additionally, some employees might consider changing their working hours. Starting the workday earlier can allow for more afternoon leisure time or taking a longer lunch break and working it off later, can facilitate a relaxed midday break the French way – without the glass of wine.

Other considerations for remote jetsetters include on-site facilities essential for work. According to the GoCompare study, free and stable Wi-Fi is a non-negotiable for 78% of respondents. Access to a reliable power supply (65%) and a quiet workspace (63%) are also crucial.

Of course, the leisure side of the holiday is important too. Easy access to local amenities (32%) and air conditioning (29%) for hotter destinations are also key factors.

Holidu’s “Workcation Index” ranks the best cities for a work holiday based on a variety of factors, including average Wi-Fi speed, number of co-working spaces, tourist attractions and the price for things like coffee, taxis, and accommodation. According to the index, Bangkok in Thailand, New Delhi in India, and Lisbon in Portugal are the top workcation-friendly destinations.

The most desired workcation destinations

Beyond the availability of facilities that make a workcation more seamless, potential vacationers have specific preferences for their ideal workcation destination.

YouGov’s poll reveals that Italy headlines the list for UK employees (50%), followed by Spain, including the Spanish islands (46%). The Mediterranean appeal continues with France (41%), Portugal (41%), and Greece (40%).

Workcation-ready remote workers are also drawn to overseas destinations. Canada ranks third (42%), with the US (40%), New Zealand (39%), and Australia (45%) following closely.

When it comes to the type of workcation experience, lakes, mountains or countryside settings are preferred by 49%. Beach/coast workations are also popular (48%), reflecting an interest in nature, followed by big cities (45%).

38% are also interested in spending their remote time in historical towns, 36% favour islands and another 36% want to explore remote natural destinations. Additionally, 24% prioritise time with friends/family nearby, and another quarter prefer a time zone similar to the UK.

The YouGov poll also shows that winter sports enthusiasts can benefit greatly from a workcation to level up their skills via a ski instructor course or enjoy a ski season with friends. 14% of the YouGov respondents would prefer destinations with access to skiing and snowboarding facilities.

Remote working is continually evolving, with new options redefining how we combine work and pleasure. In this context, adaptability is key, and honouring the needs of remote workers while ensuring the completion of work. It’s all about balance at the end of the day.