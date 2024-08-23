Pick n Pay asap! hosts second live shopping show

Following the success of its debut in August, Pick n Pay asap! hosted its second live shopping event at the end of October at the MasterChef South Africa studio in Cape Town. This shopping experience continues to captivate customers by merging entertainment and instant shopping in an interactive, real-time format.

Sibongile Mafu hosted the Pick n Pay asap! live shopping show. Image supplied

The inaugural show reached millions over the campaign period, with an impressive 200% surge in orders overnight. Building on that momentum, the latest Cape Town live show saw a 75% growth in active users joining from Pick n Pay’s website. During the show - aired live on pnp.co.za, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok - customers placed orders, with deliveries arriving the next day.

The show directly drove 158% growth in sales from the previous live event.

“We’ve seen how much customers love the interactive nature of these live shows. It's a perfect blend of entertainment and real-time shopping, offering viewers inspiration from their favourite influencers and exclusive deals during the event,” says Vincent Viviers, Co-Head: Omnichannel at Pick n Pay

Host Sibongile Mafu brought on guests like ‘The Funny Chef’ for meal makeovers, Chef Ollie Swart for cocktails, Neo Nontso (Dine with Neo) for braai tips, and Mbali Nhlapho for cleaning hacks. The format, full of live interaction, drew over 49,000 TikTok comments and a 67% engagement rate, up from 40% in the debut show.

“It’s a fresh, direct way for customers to connect with our brand,” says Viviers.

"We know our customers look to social media for everything from dinner ideas to cleaning tips, and with our live shows, we're bringing those 'must-haves' to them in a personal, interactive format. This is the future of retail - combining entertainment, convenience, and incredible value in a way that feels immediate and engaging. It’s just the beginning of what live shopping can offer,” adds Viviers.

Over the past six months, Pick n Pay’s online sales have increased by 60.6%, building on the strong +74.4% growth momentum reported last year. This robust growth is driven by sustained improvements in the Pick n Pay asap! app, which was relaunched in October 2023 with significantly enhanced functionality.

The app continues to benefit from advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), including AI Search, alternatives, personalisation, and investments leading to faster fulfilment and on-time deliveries.