Canal Walk receives 5-Star Green Star Award from Green Building Council SA

Canal Walk Shopping Centre has again been awarded a 5-Star Green Star Existing Building Performance Award by the Green Building Council of South Africa.

Image supplied

This accolade affirms Canal Walk’s unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and positions it as a leader in the property industry for sustainable practices.

The property industry holds a unique capacity to drive significant long-term environmental advancements through a variety of strategies which can drive behavioural changes across all levels of the supply chain, essential for building a sustainable future.

Canal Walk’s commitment to sustainability is demonstrated through a variety of initiatives that contribute to its high environmental performance. Key achievements include:

Energy Efficiency : Canal Walk has reduced its energy consumption by 34% compared to a 2009 baseline, setting a benchmark for energy efficiency in the industry.

: Canal Walk has reduced its energy consumption by 34% compared to a 2009 baseline, setting a benchmark for energy efficiency in the industry. Water Conservation : The shopping centre’s water usage is 44% more efficient than the industry average, thanks to a series of innovative water-saving measures.

: The shopping centre’s water usage is 44% more efficient than the industry average, thanks to a series of innovative water-saving measures. Waste Management : Canal Walk has significantly reduced its waste sent to landfill by implementing sustainable waste management practices, including the installation of a 40-ton In-Vessel Composter to handle food waste.

: Canal Walk has significantly reduced its waste sent to landfill by implementing sustainable waste management practices, including the installation of a 40-ton In-Vessel Composter to handle food waste. Sustainable Operations: The replacement of hazardous cleaning chemicals with environmentally friendly products ensures that the shopping centre not only protects the environment but also enhances the health and well-being of its visitors and staff.

The Green Star SA rating system is a comprehensive evaluation that assesses the environmental performance of buildings across several criteria, including energy efficiency, water conservation, indoor environment quality, and resource management.

Achieving a 5-Star rating is a testament to the exceptional standards upheld by Canal Walk in its ongoing efforts to minimise its environmental impact.

Gavin Wood, general manager of Canal Walk Shopping Centre, recognised this exceptional achievement, stating, “This 5-Star Green Star rating is a significant milestone for Canal Walk and a reflection of the dedication and hard work of our entire team. We are extremely proud to be recognised for our on-going efforts in creating a safe, green space where people can connect and be part of a community.”

The Green Star SA rating system, established by the Green Building Council of South Africa, aims to set a standard of measurement for green buildings, promote integrated whole-building design and operation, and raise awareness of the benefits of sustainable practices.

By achieving a 5-Star rating, Canal Walk has not only met but exceeded these standards, demonstrating environmental leadership in the retail sector.

Canal Walk, co-owned by Hyprop Investments Limited and Ellerine Bros, continues to lead by example in the transformation of the built environment, reducing its environmental impact and entrenching a culture of sustainability within the community it serves.