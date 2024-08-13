Pick n Pay Clothing Gateway gets a revamp and a green star rating

Pick n Pay Clothing has unveiled its revamped flagship store in Durban, featuring a new design inspired by the essence of KwaZulu-Natal and a green star rating to minimise its environmental impact.

Image supplied

This revamped flagship store is part of Pick n Pay Clothing’s broader expansion strategy. It is growing its presence by revamping stores and opening around 50 new stores this year, adding to the 58 new stores opened last year.

It now has 385 standalone stores and plans to further accelerate growth by increasing the space allocated to clothing in 170 supermarkets and hypermarkets.

In the coming months, the La Lucia Pick n Pay Clothing store will also be revamped, and two new stores will be opened in Durban.

Blending local culture

KwaZulu-Natal, renowned for its heritage, ocean views, sugarcane plantations, ports and the Tugela River, is the aesthetic backdrop for the newly revamped Pick n Pay Clothing Gateway store.

Image supplied

Following a six-week renovation, the Gateway store features design elements like sugarcane panels on the ceiling and light fixtures shaped like the Tugela River. Customers will also see local tribal prints on fixtures, celebrating local culture.

“We engaged local artisans from Durban to create baskets installed above our tills and as decorative art, adding a unique, handmade touch and fostering a sense of community,” says Hazel Pillay, managing executive: Pick n Pay Clothing.

The fitting rooms boast cut-outs of the Drakensberg Mountains and enhance a sense of place with a map of KwaZulu-Natal, which highlights the uniquely Durban elements incorporated into the store design and guides customers to where to find them.

Image supplied

Each fitting room door, styled like a shipping container, pays homage to the Port of Durban and features historical information celebrating iconic attractions, such as the Comrades Marathon and the Red Desert, and icon Pick n Pay’s founder, Raymond Ackerman.

Image supplied

Pillay says the revamps of their flagship store are personalised to the region so that customers can resonate with and identify with the unique design features.

“Our investment in the Gateway store honours and celebrates the strength of Durban residents and their rich history. This revamp is our way of giving back to a community loyal to Pick n Pay. We hope the revamped store brings joy and pride to KwaZulu-Natal.”

Pillay emphasised the importance of refurbishments in creating a relevant space for customers. “The shopping experience is as important as range; customers want a beautiful environment where they feel comfortable and happy,” she says.

Environmental impact

The revamped store was also designed to achieve an interior building Level 6-star rating from the Green Building Council as the clothing retailer continues to prioritise its environmental responsibility.

Fifty percent of the in-store materials are recycled and repurposed. The eco-friendly approach extends to white hangers, made from recycled materials like milk and yoghurt cartons.

Image supplied

Other sustainable features include energy-efficient appliances and systems, dimmable LED lighting to conserve energy, and energy meters to monitor and reduce total energy usage.

“This renovation celebrates the spirit of KwaZulu-Natal but also highlights our dedication to sustainability. Additionally, we have planted 500 trees to mark this opening at Platbos Nature Reserve, something we do with every new store opening,” says Pillay.

Pick n Pay Clothing has more than 200 stores with sustainable builds and designs, based on a 4-star green rating achieved for its Blue Route store in Cape Town.