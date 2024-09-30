Canal Walk Shopping Centre reveals new art installation for Spring & Summer 2024

Canal Walk Shopping Centre has unveiled an immersive new art installation for Spring and Summer 2024.

Image supplied

This transformation of the shopping space celebrates both nature’s beauty and the power of community, with over 28 local artists, designers, and 200 young learners contributing to the creation of these awe-inspiring pieces.

This installation, rich in symbolism and joy, draws inspiration from the metamorphosis of the butterfly, which transforms Canal Walk into a place of wonder and magic.

A celebration of transformation and magic

Visitors to Canal Walk will be captivated by the intricate beauty of the Blue Butterfly, an iconic symbol of transformation and hope. This striking artwork, adorned with over 200,000 beads, was a labour of love, created in collaboration with learners from Marconi Bean Primary School, under the guidance of Art Afrique, master beading artist Thokozani Twala.

The metal armature that encases the beadwork was manufactured by Philip Coote and the design was created as a collaboration between Coote and Wench and Art Afrique.

The butterfly came to life over four months of meticulous work in an extraordinary collaboration that combines creativity, craftsmanship, and environmental consciousness.

These young artists poured their creativity into this masterpiece, and their joy is palpable.

As one child shared: “Today I have learnt that you can be anything you want to be in life. I also learnt that keeping the environment safe and clean for the animals and humans is a good thing.”

The butterfly installation has become the perfect selfie spot, encouraging visitors to capture their own magical moments with friends and family.

Designed with inspiration from nature, this flying butterfly installation is much more than decoration.

Butterflies, known for their ability to see more colours than humans and sense the earth’s magnetism, are also symbols of the human soul and joy. The enchanting Spring Butterflies in Flight, crafted by Louis Chanu and his team, alongside the “Spring Clouds” wallpaper by Kelly O'Brien and the Lightfarm team, immerse visitors in a vibrant celebration of renewal and transformation.

Honouring the Cape’s natural beauty

As the seasons change, the Summer Fynbos and Bee installation takes centre stage. Featuring a bee sculpture designed by Philip Coote and his artisans in collaboration with Art Afrique, this installation pays homage to the essential role bees play in maintaining our ecosystem.

The vibrant floral displays, handcrafted from paper by Claire Fluhr and her team at Cuttin Paper, showcase the stunning diversity of fynbos, proteas, and succulents that define the Cape landscape.

Over 200 learners from Marconi Bean Primary and Sinenjongo High School participated in creating the leaves for these floral masterpieces. Their creativity and enthusiasm brought this installation to life, infusing it with a sense of pride and connection to nature.

One student shared: “I had an amazing time….one day I will be known as an artist.”

The floral boxes surrounding the bee are not just visually striking — they represent the pollen that bees gather and distribute across the region, making this installation a vibrant celebration of life and biodiversity. Visitors can relax on the Fynbos Apple Seat, a colourful and inviting piece of functional art, created and painted by Nathan Sanan while soaking in the beauty of the entire display.

A collaboration with heart and purpose

This installation reflects Canal Walk’s commitment to inspiring a sense of community and environmental stewardship. The workshops, led by Carol Hogarth of Art Afrique and supported by Grammy-winning artist Robin Hogarth, gave students hands-on experience in artmaking while teaching them valuable lessons about protecting the environment.

As a token of appreciation, each child took home a personal beaded butterfly or flower kit, generously sponsored by Canal Walk.

“Projects like these create a lasting cultural impact, inspiring the next generation to embrace creativity and sustainability. These are values Canal Walk wholeheartedly supports,” commented Gavin Wood, general manager of Canal Walk Shopping Centre.