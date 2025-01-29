The Baxter Theatre Centre to host 2025 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards

Eat Out has announced that The Baxter Theatre Centre in Cape Town will be the host of the 2025 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards.

Set to take place on 31 March 2025, the event will feature a refreshed format and a new date, moving from its traditional November schedule.

Eat Out spokesperson Brent Smith says: “Change is an essential ingredient in growth, and this year’s awards season culminates in a beautiful new format that reflects the evolution of Eat Out and the restaurant industry. The enchanting setting perfectly aligns with the restaurants and chefs who elevate dining experiences through their dedication and artistry. We’re excited to celebrate South Africa’s culinary excellence in a way that feels fresh, immersive and deeply meaningful.”

In March 2024, Eat Out embarked on a journey to improve how star restaurants are identified and celebrated. Through comprehensive consultation and research within the restaurant industry and among diners, Eat Out redefined its judging process to include an eight-month long evaluation season.

This ensures all judges experience every shortlisted restaurant during both peak and off-peak periods, mandating an impartial and all-encompassing assessment.

As part of these changes, the awards ceremony will adopt a more intimate, cinematic, Oscars-style format, complete with a roaming food and drinks experience. Guests can look forward to a culinary journey that highlights South Africa’s vibrant local food culture through a global lens.

This revamped event promises a more succinct programme, with the audience made up primarily of star and special award winners from the restaurant industry, alongside Eat Out’s key partners and sponsors.

For more, go to https://www.eatout.co.za/awards/