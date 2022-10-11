Entries are now open for the 2024 Diners Club Winelist Awards

Restaurants across South Africa can now submit their entries for the 2024 Diners Club Winelist Awards, with the deadline set for 4 pm on 27 June 2024.

The Diners Club Winelist Awards, which have honoured the best wine lists in the country for three decades, are highly regarded by both the restaurant and wine industries.

These annual awards inspire and reward food and wine‐serving establishments that consistently aim to improve the standard of the wine lists presented to their patrons.

Each year, restaurants are offered a golden opportunity to showcase their expertly curated wine lists, gain recognition, elevate their restaurants’ prestige, and attract discerning diners.

The Diners Club Winelist Awards panel of judges, a unique mix of leading talents and voices in the wine, food and hospitality industries, aim to give all participating restaurants a fair shot at winning one of the most prized awards in the industry, ranging from silver to gold, platinum, diamond and the pinnacle Icon category.

The Icon Award, introduced in 2018, is awarded to restaurants that meet all the requirements of a Diamond List and, in addition, display an extensive international wine selection, excellent wines in multiple categories, an impressive reserve or vintage selection and a deep interest in wine curation, and employ a full-time sommelier.

These are lists of truly international stature and represent the peak of wine presentation.

The awards categories and competition requirements are in line with global market trends and Diners Club’s contribution towards service excellence in the hospitality and tourism industries.

The results of the 2024 Diners Club Winelist Awards will be announced in August 2024 and published on the Diners Club website and the national media.

To enter and get all the relevant information, visit the following link.