Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SappiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Viticulture & Oenology News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Ebrahim Harvey walks us through the systematic collapse of South Africa.

Ebrahim Harvey walks us through the systematic collapse of South Africa.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Blend and bond: South Africa Wine Summit set to explore untapped global market potential

    28 Mar 2024
    28 Mar 2024
    This year’s South Africa Wine Summit marks the beginning of a new era for South Africa’s wine sector. Taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on 23 May, the summit provides an opportunity for industry, stakeholders and media representatives to exchange experiences and ideas on the trajectory that will shape the future of wine in South Africa.
    Source: Kym Ellis via
    Source: Kym Ellis via Unsplash

    Perfectly named Blend and Bond, the summit is a collaboration that defines the wine landscape of South Africa, which represents an industry's collective commitment to solidarity, innovation and sustainability as it unites players in addressing evolving challenges and taking advantage of emerging opportunities.

    At the heart of the summit lies unveiling a new strategic framework designed to propel the South African wine industry forward. Drawing on the latest trends, insights, and research, this strategy charts a bold course for growth, competitiveness, and resilience in the global marketplace.

    “As we gather at the South Africa Wine Summit, we stand at a pivotal moment in our industry’s history,” says Rico Basson, South Africa Wine CEO. With our shared vision, collective expertise, and commitment to excellence, we are poised to usher in a new era of growth, innovation, and sustainability for South African wine.”

    Collaboration, innovation, vibrant future support

    The South Africa Wine Summit promises to be an event brimming with opportunity. Participants will engage in thought-provoking discussions on thriving amid chaos and uncertainty and seizing opportunities even in turbulent times. Empowering individuals and teams to succeed will be a central theme as attendees explore strategies for navigating innovation, diversity, and impactful initiatives within the wine sector.

    Crafting success in a multi-category business will also take centre stage, offering valuable insights into maximising growth and profitability across various segments. Additionally, the summit will explore wine’s bright spots worldwide, encouraging attendees to look past trends and uncover untapped potential in the global market.

    “We are proud to sponsor the inaugural South Africa Wine Summit as we support the vision of a brighter, more vibrant future for the South African wine industry through collaboration, innovation, and a shared sense of purpose,” says Daneel Rossouw, head of sales for agriculture at Nedbank Commercial Banking. “Key partnerships such as these are vital for growing the agricultural sector, and by bringing together stakeholders from across the value chain, we can harness the collective power of our industry to drive positive change and unlock new growth opportunities.”

    The South Africa Wine Summit will feature a lineup of local and international experts who will share their insights, expertise, and vision.

    Read more: wine industry, South African wine, viticulture and oenology
    NextOptions

    Related

    2024 Wine Tourism Conference to explore strategies for profitable growth
    2024 Wine Tourism Conference to explore strategies for profitable growth
    19 Mar 2024
    South Africa Wine and Stellenbosch University launch innovative Chenin Blanc project
    South Africa Wine and Stellenbosch University launch innovative Chenin Blanc project
    19 Mar 2024
    SA's liquor industry bounces back with 19.4% increase in sales
    SA's liquor industry bounces back with 19.4% increase in sales
    14 Mar 2024
    #BudgetSpeech2024: Excise increase a blow to South African wine and brandy industry
    #BudgetSpeech2024: Excise increase a blow to South African wine and brandy industry
    22 Feb 2024
    Wine exports experienced an increase of R342m
    Wine exports experienced an increase of R342m
     8 Feb 2024
    #Sona2024: SA wine highlights pressing matters for industry growth
    #Sona2024: SA wine highlights pressing matters for industry growth
    7 Feb 2024
    SA wine and brandy industry, an economic bedrock of resilience
    SA wine and brandy industry, an economic bedrock of resilience
    2 Feb 2024
    South Africa's vineyards show resilience amid seasonal challenges
    South Africa's vineyards show resilience amid seasonal challenges
    25 Jan 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz