Blend and bond: South Africa Wine Summit set to explore untapped global market potential

This year’s South Africa Wine Summit marks the beginning of a new era for South Africa’s wine sector. Taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on 23 May, the summit provides an opportunity for industry, stakeholders and media representatives to exchange experiences and ideas on the trajectory that will shape the future of wine in South Africa.

Source: Kym Ellis via Unsplash

Perfectly named Blend and Bond, the summit is a collaboration that defines the wine landscape of South Africa, which represents an industry's collective commitment to solidarity, innovation and sustainability as it unites players in addressing evolving challenges and taking advantage of emerging opportunities.

At the heart of the summit lies unveiling a new strategic framework designed to propel the South African wine industry forward. Drawing on the latest trends, insights, and research, this strategy charts a bold course for growth, competitiveness, and resilience in the global marketplace.

“As we gather at the South Africa Wine Summit, we stand at a pivotal moment in our industry’s history,” says Rico Basson, South Africa Wine CEO. With our shared vision, collective expertise, and commitment to excellence, we are poised to usher in a new era of growth, innovation, and sustainability for South African wine.”

Collaboration, innovation, vibrant future support

The South Africa Wine Summit promises to be an event brimming with opportunity. Participants will engage in thought-provoking discussions on thriving amid chaos and uncertainty and seizing opportunities even in turbulent times. Empowering individuals and teams to succeed will be a central theme as attendees explore strategies for navigating innovation, diversity, and impactful initiatives within the wine sector.

Crafting success in a multi-category business will also take centre stage, offering valuable insights into maximising growth and profitability across various segments. Additionally, the summit will explore wine’s bright spots worldwide, encouraging attendees to look past trends and uncover untapped potential in the global market.

“We are proud to sponsor the inaugural South Africa Wine Summit as we support the vision of a brighter, more vibrant future for the South African wine industry through collaboration, innovation, and a shared sense of purpose,” says Daneel Rossouw, head of sales for agriculture at Nedbank Commercial Banking. “Key partnerships such as these are vital for growing the agricultural sector, and by bringing together stakeholders from across the value chain, we can harness the collective power of our industry to drive positive change and unlock new growth opportunities.”

The South Africa Wine Summit will feature a lineup of local and international experts who will share their insights, expertise, and vision.