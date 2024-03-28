Lancewood introduces new DIPde’lite range

Lancewood answered your call for a guilt-free snack without having to compromise on taste and has introduced the DIPde’lite range

The DIPde’lite range is available in two flavours, namely Chilli & Lime and Mixed Peppers. With 70% less fat content when compared to the popular Dip&Top range and less than 35 calories per serving - it’s the healthier alternative.

“We understand the struggle between balancing health and indulgence, especially for those leading busy lives,” says Shereen Anderhold, marketing manager at Lancewwod.

“Our DIPde’lite range, made with yoghurt, is crafted to offer a delectable snack option that aligns with dietary goals while still delivering on flavour and convenience.”

“Lancewood is committed to providing consumers with products that are not only delicious but also meet their health and lifestyle demands. By introducing the DIPde’lite range, the brand is empowering individuals to embrace snack freedom without any guilt,” Anderhold adds.