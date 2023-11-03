LG redefines home entertainment with 2 world firsts

The LG 77 OLED M3 completely wireless television* and the S95QR triple up-firing channel soundbar stand at the forefront of home entertainment technology.

In a bold move that redefines the very concept of home entertainment, LG Electronics has raised the bar by introducing the world’s first completely wireless OLED television and the world’s first triple up-firing channel soundbar. These two groundbreaking products will revolutionise the way consumers experience audiovisual technology, offering an unparalleled home entertainment experience.

The star of the show, the LG 77 OLED evo M3, is not just another television. It represents a leap into the future of home entertainment, transcending the limitations of traditional TV setups. The M3 breaks new ground with its entirely wireless design, eliminating the need for cumbersome cables that clutter the space and limit placement options. This is made possible by including the Zero Connect Box, an innovative appliance that serves as the central hub for all input and component devices.

The rear of a TV panel is typically a maze of cables and connections, often leading to an unsightly and inconvenient setup, especially when the TV is wall-mounted. However, the LG 77 OLED evo M3, with the Zero Connect Box, eliminates these issues by wirelessly transmitting content to and from the screen, offering a clutter-free, seamless experience. “This approach not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the TV but also streamlines the installation process, making it a hassle-free, future-facing solution,” says Lance Berger, head of sales in home entertainment at LG Electronics South Africa.

“It is important to note that consumers do not need to purchase the M3 and a separate Zero Connect Box; the M3 comes bundled with this premium accessory. This underscores the M3’s status as the most premium TV in LG’s lineup, offering a truly cutting-edge, non-clutter, high-tech innovation that is unparalleled in the industry,” adds Lance.

Complementing the LG 77 OLED evo M3 is the equally groundbreaking S95QR triple up-firing channel soundbar. This innovative soundbar introduces a new dimension to home audio, delivering a truly cinematic sound experience. The S95QR is the first of its kind to feature triple up-firing speakers, providing a multidimensional sound that envelops the listener from every angle, creating a sense of height and depth that traditional soundbars cannot replicate.

The S95QR achieves this remarkable audio performance through a combination of innovative technologies. The up-firing speakers of the S95QR strategically bounce sound off the ceiling, creating a 3D audio effect that simulates the experience of being in a movie theatre. Additionally, the soundbar supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, guaranteeing that users can experience high-resolution, immersive audio that remains faithful to the original content.

“The integration of AI Sound Pro further enhances the S95QR’s audio capabilities, automatically analysing the content being played and optimising the sound for the best possible performance,” explains Lance. “This ensures that whether users are watching a movie, gaming, or listening to music, they will always experience audio that is rich, detailed, and true to life.”

“The LG completely wireless OLED evo M3 television and the S95QR triple up-firing channel soundbar represent the pinnacle of home entertainment technology, offering unmatched visual and audio experiences. These products showcase LG’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible, and our dedication to delivering innovative solutions that enhance the lives of consumers,” Lance Berger concludes.

*Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.