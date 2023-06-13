Lifestyle Food & Wine
    Roll into fun with an unforgettable experience at John Dory’s Sushi Masterclass

    Imagine a vibrant experience filled with laughter, creativity, and the delightful fragrance of sushi rice as it dances through the air. This is the scene that awaits when you step into a world where culinary artistry meets fun. If you're looking for a fresh way to spice up your social life, look no further than the coveted John Dory's Sushi Masterclass.
    Issued by OnPoint PR
    17 Mar 2025
    17 Mar 2025
    Roll into fun with an unforgettable experience at John Dory&#x2019;s Sushi Masterclass

    Picture this: You're surrounded by friends, family, or perhaps a date, all equally excited about diving into the world of sushi-making. This unique experience is not just about learning how to roll sushi, it's a journey into the heart of a delicious tradition. With a skilled chef guiding you, you'll master the techniques behind crafting your very own sushi, creating delectable pieces that are sure to impress.

    Upon arrival, everyone is provided with stylish aprons, instantly setting the stage for a memorable event. Each participant is equipped with the tools of the trade, ready to transform fresh ingredients into edible art.

    “At John Dory’s, our mission is to make sushi accessible and enjoyable for everyone,” says Vuyo Henda, chief marketing officer, Spur Corp. “It’s not just about the sushi, but rather the memories we create together.”

    As you roll your sushi, laughter fills the space, and the atmosphere is light-hearted. With each layer of rice, fish, and vegetables, friendships deepen, and connections strengthen. The best part? Each participant receives a certificate upon completion, a playful nod to your newfound sushi skills. You’ll leave feeling accomplished – and maybe even a little hungry for more!

    Roll into fun with an unforgettable experience at John Dory&#x2019;s Sushi Masterclass

    Besides the fun factor, sushi isn't just a culinary treat; it's packed with health benefits. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, sushi tantalizes your palate while promoting heart health and reducing inflammation. So, you're not only enjoying a delicious meal but nourishing your body at the same time.

    This masterclass is perfect for every occasion: from quirky date nights to engaging team-building exercises. “We’re committed to making social gatherings more unforgettable through shared experiences like our Sushi Masterclass. It’s an ideal way to celebrate a birthday or enjoy a fun night out with friends,” Henda adds, summing up the essence of this flavourful adventure.

    So, whether you're a sushi novice or a seasoned enthusiast, why not roll into fun at John Dory's? The Sushi Masterclass promises an evening full of laughter, learning, and lasting memories. Book your spot today for just R199.90 per person, you’ll enjoy a hands-on session creating nine delicious pieces of sushi, a complimentary glass of bubbly, or a soda fountain option, a sushi apron to take home, and a certificate to prove your sushi skills! Prepare to impress your friends with your newfound sushi-making prowess.

    For bookings, contact your nearest John Dory’s and get ready to embark on a delicious journey!

    OnPoint PR
    OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.
