L’Oréal South Africa has announced the appointment of Natasha Lopes as the general manager for the Consumer Products Division (CPD) in Southern Africa.

Natasha Lopes named GM of consumer products division at L’Oréal SA. Image supplied

Lopes brings over a decade of experience within the L’Oréal Group, having joined in 2013.

Most recently, she led the L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty (LDB) Division, achieving remarkable growth and market leadership.

Under Lopes’ leadership, the LDB Division experienced transformative growth, ascending from eighth place in the dermocosmetics market in 2020 (with 4% market share) to a dominant leadership position in 2024 with a 31.5% market share, contributing an impressive aggregate of 62,3% of the market growth over four years.

Commenting on her new role, Lopes said, "The growth we’ve achieved reflects our commitment to meeting consumer needs with science-backed, dermatologist-recommended products. I am excited to bring this same level of passion and focus to the Consumer Products Division as we navigate an evolving market landscape."

Serge Sacre, CEO of L’Oréal South Africa, expressed confidence in Lopes’ ability to drive the consumer products division forward, stating, "Natasha has demonstrated exceptional strategic acumen and the ability to adapt to changing market dynamics. Her results-driven approach and ability to understand her local consumer base has yielded our results phenomenally, a quality we need for the Consumer Products Division."

The economic outlook for Southern Africa offers both challenges and opportunities. The Future of Jobs Report 2025 by the World Economic Forum projects sub-Saharan Africa’s economic growth to reach 4.2% by 2030, fuelled by investments in energy, infrastructure, and an expanding services sector.

Meanwhile, shifting consumer trends demonstrate resilience, with notable growth in categories such as household furniture, appliances, and textiles, signalling a recovery in consumer confidence.

Economic growth in sub-Saharan Africa provides a promising backdrop for L’Oréal’s ambitions.

Moody’s Ratings projects the region’s economic growth will rise to an average of 4.2% in 2025, spurred by investments in energy, infrastructure, and an expanded services sector.

South Africa, the continent’s second largest economy is implementing reforms to enhance their economic resilience and creditworthiness.

Despite challenges such as inflationary pressures and geopolitical risks, the retail sector has shown signs of recovery. StatsSA reported a year-on-year retail trade sales growth of 6.3% in October 2024, with significant contributions from general dealers and retailers.

L’Oreal recently awarded supplier of the year by a leading beauty Retailer Clicks South Africa.

As Lopes steps into her new role, her strategic insights and understanding of evolving consumer behaviours will be instrumental in strengthening L’Oréal’s market position. Rising costs of living and shifting labour market dynamics demand innovative approaches to meet consumer needs, and Lopes’ proven leadership promises to advance the division’s ambition.