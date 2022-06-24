SA's heavy-handed response to plant-based food labels: 'meat-like' terms not allowed

South Africa's Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) has imposed a ban on "meaty" names for plant-based meat alternatives. The Department describes the use of phrases such as "mushroom biltong", "plant-based meatballs" and "vegan nuggets" as "illicit" because the products do not meet the definition of "processed meat" under the country's Regulation No.R.1283.