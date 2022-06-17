Alt-protein startups called to enter international incubator programme

Pioneering startups developing plant-based, fermented and cultured alternatives to animal-based products and ingredients are invited to apply for the ProVeg Incubator programme.
Source: ProVeg Incubator
Now in its ninth edition, this impact-driven alt-protein accelerator aims to fill food tech's most pressing market gaps by recruiting top-tier innovators for its next cohort.
As part of the global food awareness organisation ProVeg International, the Incubator is committed to the mission of reducing the consumption of animals by 50% by the year 2040.
Egg, seafood and chicken alternatives
According to ProVeg’s consumer survey
, seafood alternatives, egg alternatives, plant-based cheese and ready meals represent some of the biggest white spaces in food technology.
The ProVeg Incubator, based in Berlin, Germany, is particularly interested in receiving applications from startups developing egg, seafood and chicken alternatives, as well as ingredients and technologies that can help substitute animal-derived staple products on a mass scale.
Startups that join the ProVeg Incubator are supported with a tailor-made accelerator programme, one-on-one expert mentoring, access to the incubator’s extensive networks of industry contacts, and up to €250,000 in funding and in-kind services.
Community of impact-driven food-tech founders
Since its launch in late 2018, the ProVeg Incubator has supported over 60 startups from around the world, including Remilk, Better Nature, Vly Foods, Bosque Foods, Haofood, Omni, Kern Tec, Greenwise, Mushlabs, Formo, Hooked, the Live Green Company, and the Nu Company.
Collectively, the incubator’s alumni have raised more than €230m, with products stocked in over 15,000 stores worldwide.
Albrecht Wolfmeyer, head of the ProVeg Incubator, said: “At Proveg, we strive to maximise our long-term impact to achieve our mission of reducing the consumption of animals by 50% by 2040. Our work is informed by the principles of effective altruism – using limited resources to do the most good. This approach is also the foundation of our impact strategy at the ProVeg Incubator.
“We would therefore like to see applications from startups that are working on plant-based, fungi-based, and cultured meat and seafood alternatives, using and combining different types of fermentation, precision fermentation and cellular agriculture.”
Antje Räuscher, senior innovation and partnership manager at the Incubator, said: “Apart from our comprehensive programme and services, the ProVeg Incubator offers access to a unique expert network that is unrivalled anywhere else in the world. We connect startup teams with mentors, corporate partners, and investors, from Europe to Asia to the Americas.
“In addition, the ProVeg Incubator brings impact-driven food-tech founders together into a community that provides invaluable learning experiences and opportunities for growth. This can truly make all the difference on an entrepreneurial journey.”
How to apply
Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis until the final deadline on 31 July. The programme is open to startups from anywhere in the world and will be hosted online, kicking off at the end of September. Interested founders should apply at https://provegincubator.com/application-form/#apply