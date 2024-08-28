Women'sMonth: Tasneem Karodia co-founder of NewForm Foods

Tasneem Karodia, co-founder of NewForm Foods, is a trailblazer in the alternative protein sector, exemplifying the power of female leadership in driving industry transformation.

Tasneem Karodia co-founder of NewForm Foods

With a deep commitment to sustainability and a keen business sense, she has been instrumental in advancing the company’s mission to reshape the future of food.

NewForm Foods, recognised by Forbes Africa, leads the charge in plant-based innovation, offering nutritious and eco-friendly alternatives to traditional foods.

After just 18 months of rigorous research and development, they celebrated a key achievement with the launch of their first meatball, marking a significant milestone for the company.

In this interview, she reflects on her journey from founding NewForm Foods to challenging the status quo in a male-dominated industry.

She discusses her experience presenting at COP28 in Dubai and shares valuable insights on the impact of innovation, the importance of diversity and inclusion, and the vital role of female entrepreneurs in building a sustainable future.

What was the driving force behind co-founding NewForm Foods, and how did your background shape your vision for the company?

I was always passionate about sustainability, which was the driving force behind NewForm Foods.

My early career as a consultant provided a solid foundation for building business processes, which has been invaluable in establishing NewForm Foods. Our technology allows food producers to manufacture and launch delicious, sustainable, and animal-friendly products and brands.

ANZA Capital invested in my business as they recognised the potential for our company to be a leader in the rapidly growing alternative protein sector, which aligns with their commitment to sustainability and innovation.

They are focused on supporting tech startups in Africa – and in our case, one that is in foodtech with the vision of delivering delicious, nutritious, and cultivated food, produced in sustainable and harm-free systems, accessible to everyone.

As a woman navigating the innovative space of alternative proteins, what have been your most significant challenges, and how have they influenced your journey?

Naturally, I often find myself in roles where I’m expected to be the one making coffee or ensuring everyone is comfortable—because I’m empathetic, intuitive, and observant. These traits can sometimes put me down a peg, meaning I have to work harder to be taken seriously.

The historical under-representation of women in entrepreneurship also means there are fewer established female role models to inspire confidence among investors.

ANZA Capital for us is a strategic partner that offered more than just financial support but also invaluable expertise, connections, and guidance to help NewForm Foods thrive in a competitive market landscape.

In your leadership role at NewForm Foods, how do you foster innovation and inclusivity, particularly in a male-dominated industry?

I believe it’s crucial to push boundaries and not shy away from challenges. I make sure to participate in events and engagements, sharing my views with the aim to bring more diversity into our team to ensure that this has a cascading effect.

What achievements or projects within the company are you most proud of, and what do you attribute their success to?

We are building something very technically challenging, our initial 18 months were focused on in-depth R&D, which led to us successfully creating a meatball that I could see, touch, and taste—it was incredible to witness the tangible results of our hard work.

Attending COP28 in Dubai in December 2023 was incredible, as it placed us on the world stage of what we are doing and the impact we are trying to have. The success is due to the hard work of my team, we wouldn’t have been able to get here without us all working collaboratively on this.

For women looking to break into the food technology industry, what key advice would you offer to help them thrive in this evolving sector?

There’s significant growth in the industry across various disciplines, making it a great time to enter the space. My advice is to learn more about the industry, identify how your current skill set can be utilised, and pursue roles that align with your expertise.

It is also important to find an investor, like ANZA Capital, who actively invests in female entrepreneurs to provide a broader startup ecosystem of partnerships with venture builders, incubators, accelerators, and other entrepreneurial support organisations that set start-ups like ours up for success.

The upcoming SA Innovation Summit to be held 19-20 September in Cape Town is one such opportunity that will allow us to share our journey in developing sustainable, plant-based meat alternatives that address both environmental and health challenges.

What does Women’s Month mean to you?

I think it is great to celebrate women and have more attention drawn to issues affecting women. I look forward to a future where equity is so deeply ingrained in our society that every month we celebrate the achievements and contributions of women.